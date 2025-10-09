The Okuapemhemaa, Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II, has placed an indefinite hold on the Odwira Festival

Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II has attributed the suspension to ongoing disputes over the occupant of the Okuapeman stool

The Okuapemhemaa warned that anyone who attempted to celebrate the festival would face consequences

The 2025 Odwira Festival has been put on hold indefinitely because of a dispute over the Okuapeman stool.

The decision was taken by the Okuapemhemaa, Nana Afua Nketiaa Obuo II.

The Okuapemhemaa halts the Odwira Festival over stool dispute. Source: Akuapem Odwira Festival

Source: Facebook

Class FM reported that the queen mother declared that no Odwira celebration would be permitted in Akropong or any part of Okuapeman.

The Okuapemhemaa warned that anyone attempting to organise or celebrate the festival would face strong resistance.

“There cannot be a festival when the throne itself remains in contention.”

She and the Okoman Mpanyin of Akropong have also raised strong objections to the installation of the current Okuapehene, Osaedeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, also known as Odehye Kwadwo Kesse Antwi.

According to the Queen Mother, the installation was politically influenced by the previous administration under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a move she said compromised the integrity of the traditional selection process.

The Okuapemhemaa further government a two-week ultimatum to intervene in the stool dispute.

What is the Odwira Festival Ghana?

The Odwira Festival is celebrated by the people of Akropong-Akuapim, Aburi, Larteh and Mamfi in the Eastern Region.

This festival is celebrated in most Akwapim towns during September and October.

The Akuapem Odwira festival was initiated by the 19th Okuapimhene of Akropong, Nana Addo Dankwa I (1811-1835) and was first celebrated in October 1826.

Its significance is to celebrate their victory over the invincible Ashanti army during the historic battle of Katamansu near Dodowa in 1826, and also to cleanse themselves and ask for protection from their gods.

Odwira is a time of spiritual cleansing, when the people of Okuapeman, and all who celebrate, present themselves anew and pray for protection.

Traditionally, the timing of the festival also coincides with the harvest season, when there is abundant food, during which time the people give thanks to the Ancestors. Being a Yam Festival, gratitude for the harvest is especially expressed in the “feeding the ancestors”.

Source: YEN.com.gh