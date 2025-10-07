Captain Smart has weighed in on the ongoing frenzy surrounding All Believers Worship Centre, Adom Kyei Duah.

The journalist was livid as he shared his frustrations about the church leader selling a beverage dubbed Yesu Mogya

He sent a strong warning to Adom Kyei Duah, reminding him that he was a novice in the spiritual realm

Ghanaian journalist Godsbrain Smart Nkansah, aka Captain Smart, has criticised Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, founder of the All Believers Church, for allegedly using his church members for business.

Captain Smart spoke disapprovingly of Adom Kyei Duah and his church during the October 7 episode of the Onua Makye show on Onua TV.

The controversial broadcast journalist slammed the renowned religious leader for selling a bissap beverage to his church members.

Many Believers Worship Centre members believe the holy beverage nicknamed Yesu Mogya (Blood of Jesus) has the power to heal sicknesses and deliver miracles.

During the show, he challenged Adom Kyei Duah's spiritual powers and recounted an experience which made him doubt the powerful religious leader, saying,

"Physically, Adom Kyei-Duah is older than me, but spiritually, I'm older. How can you be selling Yesu Mogya in church? There's a woman I knew who was a BP patient. Instead of him taking her medicine, she was taking Yesu Mogya."

The Onua TV show host established that he would make the spiritual leader pay taxes if he were to be president.

Captain Smart blasts Kyei-Duah over Yesu Mogya

YEN.com.gh gathered a fw comments from social media users.

davidasa706 said:

"He himself goes to the hospital and doesn't drink the sobolo😂😂."

nana_kwaku_gideon shared:

"In as much as I don’t support the selling of sobolo and other items in the name of healing, Captain Smart should be the last person to call Papa Adom Kyei out. It was on his very own TV station that a fake medicine (FACOMA) was advertised and when the truth was out, he went mute. He said nothing about the story."

akuaasantewaa remarked:

"Meanwhile, he’s walking freely, and Agradaa is caged. Ommo nyinaaaa same scale Tweaaaa."

imagine_adi commented:

"Like he go see captain can go low paaa than him. Two metres meet😂."

angsomwine_princess shared:

"I support captain on this one."

Sika💎added:

"The blood of Jesus is not visible. It’s by faith and belief. Jesus is a spirit and not human. His blood carries power by faith. It works by prayer, it’s not drinkable, believe it and it will help u."

Diana Asamoah descends on Adom Kyei-Duah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had chided Adom Kyei-Duah following the latter's recent warning to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The gospel singer established that she would cease to become an NPP member if the party's leaders paid attention to Adom Kyei-Duah.

Diana Asamoah also blamed Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's massive defeat to President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 elections.

