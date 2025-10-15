A celebration after the resolution of a chieftaincy dispute turned bloody in the Obuasi East District

Six people have been struck by stray bullets that were fired in celebration after the ruling in the dispute

The suspect in the shooting is said to be on the run, while the wounded were given medical attention

Six people have been struck by stray bullets at Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

A toddler was among the people hit by the gunfire.

Six people struck by stray bullets at Kwabenakwa in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.

Source: Getty Images

3News reported that the shooting occurred after a member of a family involved in a chieftaincy dispute allegedly fired a gun in celebration following a court ruling in favour of his faction.

The shooting suspect, identified as Kofi Cole, mobilised some relatives and boarded a tricycle to jubilate after hearing the verdict, during which celebratory gunfire was discharged.

Four of the injured victims were treated and discharged, while a mother and her baby were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect in the shooting is on the run.

Source: YEN.com.gh