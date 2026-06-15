Marius Borg Hoiby, the stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, has been sentenced to four years in prison

The 29-year-old was found guilty of two counts of sexual offence and domestic violence following a seven-week trial in Oslo

Prosecutors had requested a prison sentence of more than seven years, but the court imposed a four-year term

The stepson of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of r*pe and domestic violence by the Oslo District Court.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, was convicted following a seven-week trial that attracted significant public attention in Norway.

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Source: Getty Images

The court found him guilty on two counts of r*pe, including an offence that occurred in the basement of the crown prince's residence. He was acquitted of two other r*pe charges.

According to the court, one of the victims was unable to resist due to her condition at the time of the assault. Prosecutors had argued that the women involved were either unconscious or too incapacitated to defend themselves.

During the proceedings, evidence relating to Hoiby's drug addiction, electronic communications and recordings of sexual encounters was presented to the court.

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Hoiby denied the most serious allegations, including r*pe and domestic violence, although he admitted to several lesser offences, including m*rijuana-related crimes, traffic violations and breaches of restraining orders.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of more than seven years.

The Norwegian royal household declined to comment on the verdict, stating that the matter had been considered by the courts. No members of the royal family attended the trial.

Source: YEN.com.gh