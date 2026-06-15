Popular American musician Oliver Tree reportedly died on June 14, 2026, when two helicopters collided mid-air in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The viral singer had visited Brazil for the South American leg of The World's First World Tour and had performed in São Paulo days before the tragic incident

Grief poured in on social media from fans worldwide, with many mourning the loss of the eccentric artist and reminiscing over painful memories

American musician Oliver Tree has reportedly died in a helicopter crash, sparking grief on social media.

American Singer Oliver Tree reportedly dies in a helicopter crash in Brazil on Sunday, June 14, 2026. Image credit: LauraClery, OliverTree

Source: Facebook

What happened to Oliver Tree?

Viral singer Oliver Tree reportedly passed away alongside five other people when two helicopters collided in mid-air in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, June 14, 2026, while the helicopters were flying over an electric vehicle yard. Close to two dozen cars were reportedly set on fire due to the falling debris.

Tree had reportedly visited Brazil for the South American leg of The World's First World Tour and had performed in São Paolo on June 6.

Other casualties included Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Oliver Tree’s tragic death.

Who was Oliver Tree?

Born Oliver Tree Nickell on June 29, 1993, Oliver Tree was an American singer, songwriter, rapper, producer, comedian, and filmmaker known for his eccentric persona that made him a viral fixture on social media. He was 32 years old at the time of his death.

He was born in Santa Cruz, California, and rose to fame through his music, which blended electronic, alternative, and pop. He performed at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in 2017 and was photographed with Schoolboy Q around that time, which significantly elevated his profile.

He broke through with the 2018 EP Alien Boy and later issued full-length projects such as Ugly Is Beautiful, Cowboy Tears and Alone in a Crowd. Beyond music, he directed many of his own videos, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted artist.

In the days before his death, Oliver Tree shared videos of himself having fun on his trip to Brazil. He was also known for previously dating the pop singer and reality star, Melanie Martinez.

A Facebook video showing Oliver Tree having fun in Brazil before his tragic death can be seen below.

Reactions to Oliver Tree’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic reports about musician Oliver Tree’s death.

Breanne Ready-Kilmer said:

"I have never really been one to feel attached to people who die that are famous, but this one just hit hard. Don't know if it's his age or the fact that it's a reminder that life is a privilege. Rest easy, king 💕."

Jess Hazen wrote:

"My son, who is 9 and autistic, adored Oliver Tree. He listened to his music every day and always waited anxiously for him to make new songs. When we told him that he had died, he cried. He loved him so."

Stephanie Macharett commented:

"I am Brazilian and the video he made that showed so much love to my country… I didn't know him before, but by that video and many others I saw, he was a genuine guy. I am sorry for this tragedy that happened, and I pray for his soul and his loved ones! 🥺😭."

Popular Nigerian-British singer Talay Riley reportedly dies at the age of 35 following a stabbing incident. Image credit: PulseNigeria, TheSunNigeria

Source: Facebook

Nigerian-British singer dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Nigerian-British singer Talay Riley passed away.

Riley reportedly died after he was stabbed in an incident in East London on June 5, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh