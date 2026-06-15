Ghanaian comedian Lil Win has made a bold vow to abandon Kumawood movies if the Black Stars fail to make it out of the 2026 World Cup group stage

The actor had earlier shared a dream in which he saw a possibility of Ghana winning the tournament, a claim that divided opinions on social media

Lil Win's latest declaration has again set social media ablaze, with fans questioning whether he is serious or seeking attention

Renowned Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has made a daring promise to switch movie genres if the Black Stars fail to make it to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Kumawood actor Lil Win vows to switch movie genres if the Black Stars fail to reach the World Cup knockout stages. Image credit: Lil Win, Black Stars (Instagram & Facebook)

Source: Instagram

The Black Stars are currently preparing for their first game of the tournament on Wednesday against Panama.

Ahead of the game, some celebrities have voiced their opinions, with Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win among the most vocal. The actor and producer, in a video shared recently, expressed belief in the possibility of the Black Stars winning the 2026 World Cup.

His optimism came on the back of a dream he claimed to have had about the Black Stars' World Cup journey.

The Kumawood actor said his vision pointed to the nation's team going all the way, a claim that sparked massive reactions on social media.

The video of Lil Win speaking about the Black Stars' chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is below.

Lil Win makes bold over Black Stars 'vow'

In another video spotted by Yen.com.gh, Lil Win went a step further with an even bolder declaration.

He indicated that he would walk away from Kumawood and cross into a very different and controversial film genre if Ghana exited the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Lil Win proclaimed:

"I will quit acting in Kumawood movies and go into acting a controversial genre of movies if the Black Stars fail to qualify from their World Cup group."

The video of Lil Win making his bold vow over the Black Stars' World Cup fate is below:

Fans divided over Lil Win's World Cup promise

The video drew mixed reactions from fans, with some finding it amusing and others questioning his motives. Here is what some had to say:

@fiifiattadxb said:

Massa, if you wanna act that kind of movie, say so oh, don't use the World Cup as cover.

@Calmzy00 said:

Hope this is not one of his ways of getting attention, cos he has said some things earlier and some of us thought they were true until later on.

@anonymous_dit said:

You people don't get him. He just dey misbehave, nothing serious.

@kwabena_loyalty said:

People will still not understand that he's just seriously joking.

@GraphianTv said:

U go goo inside bro, he already acts it, just looking for a way to make it official.

Fans split over Lil Win's World Cup vow to quit Kumawood. Image credit: Lil Win, Black Stars (Instagram & Facebook)

Source: Instagram

Adom Kyei-Duah prays for Black Stars

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Sports Minister Kofi Adams visited the Philadelphia church to receive spiritual blessings from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah ahead of the tournament.

The minister made the trip to seek divine backing for the Black Stars, who are set to play one of their key matches in Philadelphia. During the service, the prophet held the minister's hands and prayed for the team's success.

The minister explained that he felt it was necessary to seek spiritual support before leaving the country for the international matches.

Source: YEN.com.gh