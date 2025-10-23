The Ghana Railway Development Authority has said there is a plot to disrupt the new Tema-Mpakadan train route.

In collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, it said there were two incidents this week in an attempt to derail the new Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) train recently acquired by the railway company.

Graphic Online reported that the first incident happened on October 20 and involved a child allegedly paid to vandalise the train by hurling projectiles at it.

In the second incident, which happened the following day, another attempt was made to sabotage the railway by placing a stone on the tracks in an apparent effort to derail the train.

Two suspects have since been picked up by the police, including a 10-year-old boy.

The investigation, currently still in its preliminary stages, is showing that some suspected saboteurs paid GH¢20 to the suspects.

This week's incident makes it the second time there has been an attempt to sabotage the smooth operation of the train service in that area.

In April 2024, at a time, the Ghana Railway Development Authority was testing the newly acquired DMU on the new track, a driver parked a truck on the rail line and it caused an accident, damaging the train.

After that incident, the train service on the route was suspended. The new train was later repaired with the insurance cover, but the passenger service did not immediately resume until October this year [2025].

On October 1, 2025, the railway development authority and the Ministry of Transport reactivated commercial operations on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The Chief Executive Officer of the ‎Ghana Railway Development Authority, Dr Frederick Appoh, condemned the act of vandalism, calling it a “reckless act of sabotage."

“We tried catching the person, and we managed to apprehend a minor, about 10 years old-who was involved. The man who was seen running away turned out to be his father, and he managed to escape."

He added that information from the child has helped identify others believed to be involved.

Source: YEN.com.gh