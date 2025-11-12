Unlike other centres, the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise in the Savannah Region is running smoothly.

Military applicants in the Savannah Region are reporting a smooth and well-structured screening process. Image credit: ChannelOneTV

Applicants are seen standing in orderly lines as was expected.

In other sad developments, a video circulating online shows intense chaos at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.

The Armed Forces earlier confirmed that six lives had been lost across Ghana due to the unexpected stampede.

Applicants at El Wak, following the tragic incident, have been asked to go home as officers have halted the screening process.

The tragic news was also announced in an official statement released by the Ghana Armed Forces this morning.

All injured persons have been directed to the 37 Military Hospital.

Disregard false recruitment information – Military urges

The Military is urging the public to disregard any false information regarding the screening exercise.

"Reference the unfortunate incident that occurred at El-Wak Sports Stadium this morning, 12 Nov 2025, concerning the recruitment exercise, the death toll remains six. The public should treat any other reportage as false. The Ghana Armed Forces will continue updating the general public on any developments," they wrote.

Six die in a stampede during military recruitment

The tragic incident was caused by an unexpected stampede during the screening exercise held at El Wak Stadium, Accra, this morning.

According to the statement released, several have also been injured and have been sent to 37 military hospital for treatment.

A video circulating online captures the massive crowd of applicants trooping to the El Wak Stadium for the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise.

Amazingly, the 7,000-capacity multi-purpose venue, located in Accra’s Cantonments area, was filled with applicants dressed in white shirts and black trousers.

Many others were seen outside the stadium, as there was no more space to accommodate them.

Those left outside, for reasons not communicated, were scattered around the premises, each trying desperately to find a way to enter the already full stadium. Unfortunately, the rush and overcrowding led to a tragic stampede that claimed several lives.

According to reports reaching YEN.com.gh, the confirmed number of deaths stands at six, but unverified information suggests that the toll could be higher.

Reactions to a massive number of Armed Forces applicants

The total number of applicants has therefore not been announced.

@Ghideon01 wrote:

"If they need 5000 people, they should just create that number of slots minus the protocol list, so when the number is up, the System automatically blocks further applications because this is extortion!"

@clemwesterhof wrote:

"Ghana is lucky ooo, all those people have love for the country. Wow."

@vanasty_07 wrote:

"Funny part is those that will be selected are not even there."

@GhKwesi88275501 wrote:

"They’ve already shared the slots to politicians, pastors, MPs, ministers etc. only a few will be picked from these."

Government to recruit 12,000 Armed Forces personnel

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the government's plan to recruit 12,000 personnel into the Ghana Armed Forces within the next three and a half years.

According to the government, applicants for the Military Police must meet stricter standards of 1.75 metres for males and 1.70 metres for females.

The recruitment exercise, which began on October 1, 2025, had its application deadline extended from October 31 to November 7, following technical difficulties encountered on the online application portal.

