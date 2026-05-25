Bolt drivers in Accra worked long hours daily, but several factors quietly determined how much money finally stayed with them

Fuel, commissions, and maintenance costs played major roles, making the income story more complicated than many people expected

Some drivers managed stronger numbers than others, but a closer look painted a different picture behind the business

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Ride-hailing became one of the most common income streams in Accra, with thousands of people turning to Bolt to earn a living or support themselves financially.

How much Bolt drivers in Accra earn in 2026 after long hours on the road. Image credit: Bolt

Source: UGC

From airport pickups to late-night rides across the city, Bolt drivers spent long hours navigating heavy traffic daily while trying to maximise earnings.

One question many Ghanaians continued to ask was how much Bolt drivers actually made after fuel costs, commissions, servicing, and other expenses.

The answer was not straightforward because Bolt drivers did not receive fixed salaries.

Earnings depended on working hours, demand levels, fuel consumption, trip frequency, and whether the driver owned the vehicle or operated under work and pay arrangements.

Bolt earnings varied across drivers

Public driver information showed median weekly gross earnings for drivers in Ghana stood around GH₵3,073 based on available internal figures.

Gross earnings represented total passenger payments before deductions.

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However, drivers did not take home all that money.

Bolt commissions reduced earnings, while fuel costs consumed a major portion of daily income, especially within Accra, where heavy traffic often increased fuel usage.

Vehicle servicing also added pressure.

Tyre replacements, engine maintenance, oil servicing, and occasional repairs reduced profit margins further.

Fuel and maintenance changed the final income

Previous Bolt Ghana figures suggested average monthly earnings around GH₵4,000 for some drivers, while highly active full-time drivers operating longer hours potentially generated significantly more.

Real experiences from drivers suggested some strong days could generate impressive sales numbers before deductions.

However, operating costs remained unavoidable.

Drivers who owned their cars generally retained more profit compared to those driving rented vehicles or operating under fleet arrangements, where weekly vehicle payments reduced earnings.

Some Bolt drivers in Accra strategically work during rush hours, weekends, and high-demand periods to increase ride volume and maximise income.

Longer distance trips and airport pickups can also influence earnings, making timing and location important factors in how much drivers take home daily.

For many people in Accra today, Bolt driving has evolved beyond side income into a serious business.

The money could appear attractive from the outside.

However, many drivers maintained that consistency, discipline, and patience remained necessary to survive long hours behind the wheel on Accra roads daily.

A Ghanaian auto dealer lists the alleged weekly earnings from a Bolt driver operating a Toyota Voxy, sparking an online debate. Image credit: Getty Images, Freepik & GGM

Source: Getty Images

How much Voxy driver reportedly makes weekly

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian auto dealer Elconshi Auto shared how much a full-time Toyota Voxy driver made weekly from commercial use.

He explained that the amount was based on sales, not profit, as costs like fuel and maintenance were excluded.

The claim sparked debate, with many comparing the Voxy’s earning potential to that of working for Bolt and Uber.

Source: YEN.com.gh