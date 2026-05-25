How Much Bolt Drivers in Accra Earn in 2026 After Fuel and Expenses
- Bolt drivers in Accra worked long hours daily, but several factors quietly determined how much money finally stayed with them
- Fuel, commissions, and maintenance costs played major roles, making the income story more complicated than many people expected
- Some drivers managed stronger numbers than others, but a closer look painted a different picture behind the business
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Ride-hailing became one of the most common income streams in Accra, with thousands of people turning to Bolt to earn a living or support themselves financially.
From airport pickups to late-night rides across the city, Bolt drivers spent long hours navigating heavy traffic daily while trying to maximise earnings.
One question many Ghanaians continued to ask was how much Bolt drivers actually made after fuel costs, commissions, servicing, and other expenses.
The answer was not straightforward because Bolt drivers did not receive fixed salaries.
Earnings depended on working hours, demand levels, fuel consumption, trip frequency, and whether the driver owned the vehicle or operated under work and pay arrangements.
Bolt earnings varied across drivers
Public driver information showed median weekly gross earnings for drivers in Ghana stood around GH₵3,073 based on available internal figures.
Gross earnings represented total passenger payments before deductions.
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However, drivers did not take home all that money.
Bolt commissions reduced earnings, while fuel costs consumed a major portion of daily income, especially within Accra, where heavy traffic often increased fuel usage.
Vehicle servicing also added pressure.
Tyre replacements, engine maintenance, oil servicing, and occasional repairs reduced profit margins further.
Fuel and maintenance changed the final income
Previous Bolt Ghana figures suggested average monthly earnings around GH₵4,000 for some drivers, while highly active full-time drivers operating longer hours potentially generated significantly more.
Real experiences from drivers suggested some strong days could generate impressive sales numbers before deductions.
However, operating costs remained unavoidable.
Drivers who owned their cars generally retained more profit compared to those driving rented vehicles or operating under fleet arrangements, where weekly vehicle payments reduced earnings.
Some Bolt drivers in Accra strategically work during rush hours, weekends, and high-demand periods to increase ride volume and maximise income.
Longer distance trips and airport pickups can also influence earnings, making timing and location important factors in how much drivers take home daily.
For many people in Accra today, Bolt driving has evolved beyond side income into a serious business.
The money could appear attractive from the outside.
However, many drivers maintained that consistency, discipline, and patience remained necessary to survive long hours behind the wheel on Accra roads daily.
How much Voxy driver reportedly makes weekly
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian auto dealer Elconshi Auto shared how much a full-time Toyota Voxy driver made weekly from commercial use.
He explained that the amount was based on sales, not profit, as costs like fuel and maintenance were excluded.
The claim sparked debate, with many comparing the Voxy’s earning potential to that of working for Bolt and Uber.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.