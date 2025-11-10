Government Raises Public Sector Salaries, Minimum Wage By 9% For 2026

The government has approved a 9% salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The National Tripartite Committee also agreed to a 9% upward adjustment in the national daily minimum wage.

The government approves a salary increase for all public sector workers under the Single Spine Salary Structure for the 2026 fiscal year.

Source: UGC

This moved the wage from GH¢19.97 to GH¢21.77. The new rate takes effect from January 1 to December 31, 2026.

The agreement, signed on November 9, 2025, between the government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF), and Organised Labour, follows successful negotiations aimed at ensuring stability and fairness in the public sector.

Finance Minister Dr Ato Forson commended Organised Labour for their cooperation and patriotic posture, saying the increment aligns with efforts to consolidate Ghana’s economic recovery.

“The country has gone through difficult times with high inflation and interest rates, but today both indicators have declined. The government is working to further reduce inflation from the current 8 per cent to ease the burden on Ghanaians,” he said.

Dr Forson reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining economic stability and improving conditions of service for workers, adding that the Ministry of Finance and the FWSC will ensure the full implementation of all approved provisions.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Dr Rashid Pelpuo, praised both parties for the constructive dialogue that led to the agreement, describing it as a reflection of the government’s dedication to labour harmony and economic resilience.

Chief Executive of the FWSC, Dr George Smith-Graham, also expressed appreciation to Organised Labour for supporting the country’s recovery efforts, noting that their cooperation has contributed significantly to economic stability.

TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah acknowledged the sacrifices made by workers in accepting the 9 per cent increment but urged the government to avoid introducing new taxes or tariff hikes that could erode their benefits.

He further called on the government to honour all commitments made during the negotiations to protect workers’ welfare.

Source: YEN.com.gh