IGP Orders Release of Kwahu Queenmother Confirming Police Carried Out Operation
The Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has directed the immediate release of the Queen Mother of Kwahu, Nana Adwoa Gyemfua, following an operation by some officers at the Abene Palace on the morning of Monday, November 17.
He also instructed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to investigate the circumstances surrounding the operation and ensure that any officer found culpable is sanctioned appropriately.
The police service communicated the directive in a statement.
The Palace of the Paramount Chief of the Kwahu Traditional Council at Abene was reportedly attacked in the early hours of Monday, around 4 a.m., by armed men dressed in police uniforms claiming to be from the National Security.
Residents said they heard gunshots inside the palace before the alleged abduction of the Queenmother, who was present at the time of the incident.
Security has since been intensified in and around Kwahu to safeguard residents and visitors.
In a related development, the Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III, was arrested by police following the dawn raid on the palace, Citi News can confirm. Sources indicate the operation was carried out by officers from the Police Headquarters, and gunfire was reportedly exchanged during the incident.
Meanwhile, both the Nkawkaw and Kwahu Divisional Police Commands said they were unaware of the operation, raising questions about coordination and oversight within the force.
