The family of El Wak stampede victim, Priscila Esinam Nyamalor, plan to hold a candlelight vigil in her honour

They have also announced the date for the 23-year-old's one-week observance, as tradition demands

President John Mahama has granted each bereaved family places in the Ghana Armed Forces after the tragedy

A sorrowful announcement has been made regarding the untimely death of one of the six young Ghanaian women who lost their lives in the El Wak Sports Stadium stampede.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled to honour the late Priscilla Esinam Nyamalor, who died during the El Wak Stadium stampede. Image credit: 3b_spa (TikTok) / ag_creatives (TikTok).

The family of Priscila Esinam Nyamalor has announced that a candlelight vigil will be held in her honour on November 26, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

According to a flyer sighted by YEN.com.gh, the event will take place at Kasoa Akweley Cross River in the Central Region.

Priscila, who was among the six ladies who tragically passed away, met her death while attempting to join the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The incident occurred on November 12, 2025, during a screening exercise for shortlisted applicants.

Following the tragedy, the Ghana Armed Forces stated that an unexpected influx of applicants caused the stampede.

Some observers also blamed the applicants for not adhering to instructions given by the military officers supervising the exercise.

A total of 36 casualties were recorded, including six deaths and several injuries. All affected persons were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

On the same day, the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, was reportedly on his way to launch a flagship programme, Akoko Nkitikinti.

However, he took time to visit the victims at the hospital to assess the situation himself.

The family has also announced that Priscila’s one-week celebration will be held on November 22, 2025, also at Kasoa Akweley Cross River in the Central Region.

Stampede victims granted enlistment into military

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Defence indicated that President Mahama has directed that all the injured victims of the El Wak stampede be automatically recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.

Brogya Genfi said this during a visit to the home of Benedicta, one of the injured survivors of the recruitment stampede.

In a video circulating on social media, he explained that the surviving injured victims would be assessed and cleared by health professionals before their enlistment.

“We believe these young recruits have made it. They had reached the stage where we were to inspect their documentation and conduct body selection to assess their fitness level. For the families to lose them under such circumstances, His Excellency the President has directed that we allow the families to replace all six deceased persons. Of course, we must check their fitness level and qualifications.”

“His Excellency has also directed that all injured persons involved in this tragic incident be given automatic qualification to join the Ghana Armed Forces once they recover and are certified fit by health professionals.”

The President has also granted each bereaved family one slot in the military.

The government wants to recruit 12,000 people into the army over the next three years. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces Source: Facebook

Stampede victim’s brother rejects military slot

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the brother of one of the El Wak stampede victims, Priscila Afia Larbi, rejected the free military slot offered.

In an interview, he explained that he was not qualified and preferred that the opportunity be given to someone who meets the requirements.

