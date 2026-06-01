The Honda CR-V, a popular compact SUV among Ghanaian car buyers, had attracted attention over its estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026

The rough figures had given importers a fair idea of how much they may need to prepare before shipping the vehicle

The final amount still depended on the model year, engine size, trim, Customs valuation, exchange rate, and other port charges

The Honda CR-V remains one of the most popular compact SUVs on the Ghanaian market, especially among buyers looking for a comfortable, durable, and fuel-efficient family vehicle.

Honda CR-V estimated clearing cost at Ghana Port in 2026. Image credit: RoadandTrack.com, Freepik, Cleanheartmotors

Source: UGC

For many people who import cars from the United States, Canada, Germany, Korea, or the United Arab Emirates, the buying price abroad is only one part of the budget.

The bigger concern often comes when the vehicle arrives in Ghana, and the importer has to clear it at the port.

In 2026, the estimated clearing cost of a Honda CR-V at Ghana Port may start from around GH₵38,000 for some older models and rise above GH₵200,000 for newer versions, depending on the final Customs assessment.

The figures are only rough estimates and should not be treated as fixed amounts because vehicle duty in Ghana can change based on the year of manufacture, engine size, trim level, customs value, exchange rate, freight, insurance, and other port charges.

A clearing agent, Benjamin Kwampa, familiar with vehicle imports, explained it simply:

“The amount you pay to clear the car is not always based on what you bought it for. Customs will assess the value before the final duty is calculated.”

Estimated Honda CR-V clearing cost by model year

Honda CR-V clearing cost in Ghana

For a 2010 to 2012 Honda CR-V, importers may need to prepare between GH₵38,000 and GH₵55,000 as estimated clearing cost. These models are usually cheaper to buy abroad, but their age may affect the final cost at the port.

A 2013 to 2015 Honda CR-V may cost between GH₵50,000 and GH₵70,000 to clear at Ghana Port in 2026. These models remain common in Ghana because they offer a good balance between affordability, comfort, and spare parts availability.

For a 2016 to 2018 Honda CR-V, the estimated clearing cost may fall between GH₵65,000 and GH₵90,000, depending on the trim, engine capacity, condition, and Customs valuation.

Watch the YouTube video of Honda CR-V models below:

Newer versions are expected to attract higher charges. A 2019 to 2020 Honda CR-V may require around GH₵85,000 to GH₵120,000 for clearing.

A 2021 to 2022 Honda CR-V may cost between GH₵110,000 and GH₵150,000, while very recent models from 2023 to 2025 may attract estimated clearing charges from GH₵140,000 to more than GH₵200,000.

This means anyone planning to import a Honda CR-V must budget carefully before shipping the car to Ghana.

A cheaper buying price abroad does not always mean the total cost will be low after shipping, duty, and other port expenses are added.

Why Honda CR-V clearing cost differ

The clearing cost of a Honda CR-V is not the same for every importer because Ghana Customs does not assess vehicles based only on the receipt price.

The final amount may be influenced by the vehicle’s make, model, year of manufacture, engine capacity, customs value, depreciation, freight, insurance, and exchange rate at the time of assessment.

This is why two Honda CR-Vs from the same year may not attract the same duty. A higher trim with more features may have a higher assessed value than a basic trim, even if both vehicles were manufactured in the same year.

Importers must also prepare for other port-related charges. These may include terminal handling charges, shipping line charges, agent fees, documentation, demurrage in case of delay, and transport from the port after release.

For buyers bringing in older Honda CR-V models, there may also be extra charges if the vehicle falls into the over-age category. This can make some older cars more expensive to clear than expected.

Before importing a Honda CR-V to Ghana in 2026, buyers are advised to check the VIN, year, trim, and engine size with a trusted clearing agent or through the official duty calculator.

The safest approach is to treat the figures as a guide, not a confirmed charge. Importers should prepare extra money beyond the estimated duty to avoid pressure when the vehicle arrives at the Ghana Port.

YEN.com.gh looks at Tema Port clearing costs for a Honda Civic and what buyers could expect. Image credit: Netcarshow.com, Freepik

Source: Facebook

Honda Civic rough clearing cost

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda Civic buyers in Ghana may have to prepare more than expected before the car leaves the Tema Port.

The amount can change sharply from one model year to another, especially when newer trims are involved.

Some buyers may focus on the purchase price abroad, but the real pressure often starts when clearing begins.

Source: YEN.com.gh