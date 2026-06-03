Craig Bellamy praised Ghana’s quality after Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Tuesday night

Caleb Yirenkyi scored his first international goal before Lewis Koumas struck a late equaliser for Wales

Bellamy described Ghana as a strong World Cup-bound side and said the match provided a valuable test for his players

Wales head coach Craig Bellamy has praised Ghana’s quality after his side fought back to secure a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars looked set for victory after Caleb Yirenkyi scored his first international goal in the 66th minute, but Lewis Koumas found the net deep into stoppage time to earn Wales a share of the spoils.

Wales Boss Craig Bellamy Praises Ghana After Cardiff Stalemate

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Bellamy hails Ghana’s World Cup-ready squad

Speaking after the match, Bellamy was full of praise for Ghana and acknowledged the strength of a team preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Ghana have good players and are getting ready for the World Cup,” Bellamy said after the game.

The Wales manager noted that his team faced a talented and physically strong opponent and singled out Ghana’s attacking threat as a key feature of their performance.

After weathering some early pressure from the hosts, Ghana settled into the contest and appeared the more dangerous side after the break.

Ernest Nuamah was a constant threat on the wing, while Yirenkyi made an immediate impact after coming off the bench to score the opening goal.

Bellamy admitted that Ghana’s quality made the match a valuable examination for his players ahead of future competitive fixtures.

“It was good and I’m really, really happy with it,” he said while reflecting on the challenge posed by the four-time African champions.

Wales Boss Reflects on Valuable Test

The former Wales captain also felt his side would have been unfortunate to lose despite Ghana’s impressive display.

“I don’t like losing games. I would have liked to have won the game of course. Ghana are a good team but we had chances and we wouldn't have deserved to lose.”

Facing a Ghana side bound for the World Cup provided Bellamy with an opportunity to assess his team against high-level international opposition.

He believes the encounter helped Wales identify areas that need improvement while also giving valuable experience to several players who featured during the game.

Although Wales snatched a late equaliser, Bellamy’s post-match comments reflected the respect he has for the Black Stars and their prospects ahead of the World Cup, where Ghana will face Panama national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team in Group L.

Source: YEN.com.gh