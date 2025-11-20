Democracy Hub and Fix The Country's Oliver Barker-Vormawor has suffered a robbery incident

Barker-Vormawor announced the unfortunate incident in a social media post on Thursday, November 20, 2025

According to him, he had been robbed of his MacBook, iPad, Google Pixel 9, GHC9,500 cash, and other valuables

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lawyer and Fix The Country activist has become the victim of a robbery attack, losing several valuable items.

The robbery attack occurred around the Achimota Overhead area on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Fix The Country's Oliver Barker-Vormawor suffers a robbery attack in Accra on November 20, 2025. Photo source: Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Source: Instagram

Barker-Vormawor announced the robbery in a post on Facebook on Thursday, November 20, 2025, listing the items he had been robbed of.

According to the Democracy Hub convenor, he had been robbed of his MacBook, iPad, Google Pixel 9, and cash of GHC9,500. Other items included credit cards, a house key, two wallets, Sony headphones, and books.

The leading Fix The Country activist indicated that the robbery had happened just about 30 minutes before his Facebook post.

Not less than 30 minutes ago, I was robbed near Achimota Overhead.

My MacBook, iPad, Google pixel 9, Cash of 9500, Credit cards, House key, 2 Wallets, Sony Headphones, Books.

All gone! Hmmm.

See Barker-Vormawor's post announcing the robbery below:

Reactions to Oliver Barker-Vormawor's robbery incident

The news of Oliver Barker-Vormawor's robbery incident caught attention online. Barely two hours after his announcement, the post had received over 1000 comments. Many of the commenters empathised with him, while others shared advice.

Sogafisco Soga said: ·

"Achimota Overhead area is Jonkies operational point in the night, so next time be careful there."

Galley John Joe said:

"It's a targeted robbery. That place is not very dangerous like other places in Achimota."

Halidu Akugre Mahamudu Slim-Macho said:

"Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor they thief you or rob you? Be clear! Anyway, sorry but be careful when you are out there because boys aye shi!"

Bubu C. Klinogo said:

"The Abelemkpe - Achimota/La Paz roundabout is a fertile zone for robbers! CP, they call it."

Mahadi Baba Yaga Yusif said:

"Also, some of the mad men you see during the day are thieves. They pretend to sleep on the road at night, waiting for their target. You may think he’s a madman, but he’s a thief waiting to strike."

Abdullai M Basha said:

"So sorry, my bro. This news is like a movie. Kindly alert your bank about this incident. It's our prayers that these criminals will be caught and dealt with."

Baba Waala said:

"Sorry, let the police check the CCTV cameras that the NPP government mounted. Anyway, you’d have had a way to draw a political link to this if it happened a year ago."

Global InfoAnalytics' Mussa Dankwah's car burgled

In a similar news on YEN.com.gh, Mussa Dankwah of Global InfoAnalytics also reported a burglary incident involving his car on November 19, 2025.

In a post on social media, he said that the burglar smashed the window and made away with some valuable items

Source: YEN.com.gh