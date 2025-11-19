Global Info Analytics lead researcher Mussa Dankwah has suffered a burglary attack, losing valuable items.

It is not yet known when the attack occurred; however, Dankwah announced it in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Global Info Analytics' Mussa Dankwah loses laptop and passports in burglary attack. Photo source: Mussa Dankwah

Source: Facebook

According to him, the 'thief' smashed the window of his car and made away with valuables, including his laptop, Ghanaian and British passports, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

He pleaded with the general public to contact him if any of the lost items were to be found.

"A 'thief' smashed my car window and made away with a laptop, my Ghanaian and British passports and cash. In case you come across any of these items , please contact me," his post read.

Source: YEN.com.gh