Mussa Dankwa: Burglar Attacks Global Info Analytics Researcher, Ghanaians React
Global Info Analytics lead researcher Mussa Dankwah has suffered a burglary attack, losing valuable items.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
It is not yet known when the attack occurred; however, Dankwah announced it in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.
According to him, the 'thief' smashed the window of his car and made away with valuables, including his laptop, Ghanaian and British passports, and an undisclosed amount of cash.
He pleaded with the general public to contact him if any of the lost items were to be found.
"A 'thief' smashed my car window and made away with a laptop, my Ghanaian and British passports and cash. In case you come across any of these items , please contact me," his post read.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh