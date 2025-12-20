The Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) has temporarily closed five historic forts in the country from Thursday, December 18, 2025, until further notice.

According to the GMMB, the closure is to allow for essential maintenance and conservation works.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 19, 2025, the GMMB said the five sites temporarily closed are Fort Apollonia in Beyin, Fort St. Anthony in Axim, and Fort Orange in Sekondi, all in the Western Region. The other two are James Fort in Jamestown and Ussher Fort in Usshertown, both in the Greater Accra Region.

“The decision has been taken to allow for essential maintenance work, safety assessments, and ongoing conservation activities aimed at preserving the structural integrity and historical value of these significant heritage sites.”

The statement, signed by Kwesi Essel-Blankson, the Acting Executive Director of the GMMB, apologised to the public for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closures and appealed for understanding during this period.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the public as we work to ensure that the forts are made safe for continued public access.”

The GMMB assured the public that further updates on the reopening of the sites would be communicated in due course.

These forts, mostly built by European traders during the colonial era, form part of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and are popular tourist attractions along the coastal belt.

During seasons like December, when many people travel to Ghana, visiting tourist sites such as the forts is one of the top activities many enjoy.

Netizens unhappy with the closure of Forts

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement issued by the GMMB on Facebook. Read them below:

Kobby Blay said:

"Watering down “Detty December” while projecting your own?..Closing down museums during peak season? Masa, these avenues are what sustain some of us with little gigs here and there, ooo…chop your post but don't deny us our livelihood with your ideology. Decisions should satisfy the masses. We can't end the year broke, we beg."

Agyemang Duah Kweku Jr. wrote:

"You waited until the festive season, when people will visit these places, to do maintenance? Lol, smh."

Celestine Adoboe said:

"A whole board sat down at a meeting and decided that they would choose December (a festive period) to close down a tourist centre for maintenance. Ayooo, we hear."

Koku Dotse wrote:

"So...you people are confusing Christmas with April Fools day, or what?"

Agegipare Adjoke said:

"Awurade! What happened to timing and execution? Anaa, you people are using the Ethiopian calendar so you missed the season."

Ama Ablorde wrote:

"You waited until it’s cocoa season???? Eiiii, who is doing us?"

Nansteve Paa Kwasi said:

"So who really discovered us? Because eeiii."

Futurist Eddie Bryan wrote:

"Are you part of the aban papa aba, or do you have a different agenda? From January to November, you chose December to do maintenance. Smh."

