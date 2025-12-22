The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has issued an update on television coverage for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), sparking widespread discussion among football fans across the country

The national broadcaster has traditionally served as the primary free-to-air platform for following Africa’s premier football tournament

AFCON 2025 officially got underway on Sunday, December 21, with hosts Morocco opening the tournament with a 2–0 victory over a resilient Comoros side

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has finally broken its silence on television coverage for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, offering clarity that many football followers had been anxiously waiting for.

The update comes after the tournament burst into life in Rabat, where hosts Morocco defeated Comoros with goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

As the competition runs through to Sunday, January 26, 2026, per Al Jazeera, attention in Ghana has shifted from the action on the pitch to a lingering concern at home.

How will fans watch Africa’s biggest football event, especially with the Black Stars absent for the first time since 2004 after finishing bottom of Group F behind Angola, Sudan and Niger?

GBC gives update on AFCON 2025 coverage

With the opening fixture already played, according to CAF Online, the national broadcaster addressed growing questions around its inability to air matches from the tournament.

GBC insists the issue is not about capacity or unwillingness but a long-standing challenge linked to unpaid television licence fees.

In a strongly worded post from its sports arm, GTV Sports+, the broadcaster shared its frustration with the public on X.

"We begged. We pleaded. We were on our knees… Pay your TV license so we can do more for you. Some Ghanaians say, “We will never pay.” Now they are tagging us to show AFCON."

The message struck a nerve and quickly gained traction online. Many viewers interpreted it as a sharp reminder of civic duty, while others felt the response shifted blame unfairly onto the public.

Fans react to GBC's AFCON update

As expected, reactions poured in from all corners of the internet. Some responses were blunt and emotional, reflecting the disappointment of fans who relied on free-to-air broadcasts.

@ADJEIBAFFOURPA2 wrote:

"You have no shame."

Others questioned fairness, especially those who claim to have met their obligations. @billoselorm asked:

"So what of those of us who have paid? Can’t we get exclusive?"

@_KofiBuabeng slammed:

"Shame on you. A whole station of the nation. Don't we pay taxes? Were our parents paying TV licences way back? But you people were showing boxing, AFCON and World Cups back then. What changed? Big 2025? Shame on you."

@kwasiOnga10 noted:

"We don't care; it's your loss. That's the only time people watch your channel."

@NRichmond76 advised:

"Go for sponsorship, boss; this shouldn't be the excuse."

As things stand, it remains unclear whether last-minute arrangements will allow selected matches to be shown on GBC platforms, which failed to show most of Ghana's games during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For now, many supporters may have no choice but to turn to paid channels or streaming services, a tough reality in communities where access remains limited.

