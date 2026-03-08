President John Dramani Mahama called for increased investment in women's empowerment for national development

The President explained that empowering women will transform families, communities and the society at large

The President shared the statement to celebrate the 2026 International Women’s Day with the theme 'give to gain'

President John Dramani Mahama has entreated Ghanaians to invest more in women's empowerment, emphasising that such opportunities and resources would translate into broader national development.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 8, 2026, to celebrate International Women’s Day 2026, President John Dramani Mahama said the country gains significantly when women are given the needed opportunities and support they need to thrive.

According to him, empowering women has repeatedly proven to have far-reaching effects beyond individual success, often transforming entire families and communities.

“When we give opportunities, resources, and unwavering support to our women, we gain as a country. We have seen time and again that when women are empowered, entire families and communities are transformed,” he said.

President John Mahama encouraged Ghanaians to work towards eliminating all barriers that prevent women and girls from attaining their full potential. He stressed the need to create clear pathways that enable them to succeed across all sectors of society.

He added that building a more inclusive environment would ensure that every Ghanaian woman and girl has the opportunity to develop their talents and contribute meaningfully to national growth.

Reflecting on the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day, “Give to Gain,” the President added that investing in women is not merely a social responsibility but a strategic national priority.

“As we observe International Women’s Day 2026 under the theme ‘Give to Gain,’ let us remember that every investment we make in empowering our mothers, sisters, and daughters multiplies into prosperity for our entire nation.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to recognise the achievements of women while also advocating for gender equality and greater opportunities for women and girls around the world.

