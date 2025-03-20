A group of diasporans visited Ghana, went to the Cape Coast Castle and got emotional after they were taking round

The group who were mainly African Americans or of African heritage cried as they shared their feelings in a video

Several social media users who watched the video thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts

A diasporan tourist group travelled to Ghana and visited the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region to learn of slave trade during the colonial days.

The tourist who witnessed a firsthand experience of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade cried after going through the castle and hearing the stories.

In a video on X, several of the diasporan tourists were African Americans or had African heritage which even made them feel worse considering what their ancestors went through at the hands of the colonial masters.

Some of them said they did not have words to describe how they were feeling amidst their tears.

“I don’t think that there are any words in human language that can represent what it means to be in a place like this,” one gentleman said.

“It’s hard for me to put into words how I feel but being here has not only left me with such profound feelings of sadness and grief but also hope, considering how resilient we are. And how we have each other still,” another lady said as she hugged a fellow tourist for comfort.

Meanwhile, another female tourist said an expression indicating she’s her ancestors wildest dream now makes more sense to her after she visited the Cape Coast Castle.

“I mean here it makes sense a lot that ‘I’m my ancestors' wildest dreams’ and I truly believe I am. I’m able to come back home to a place that they were taken from.”

“It made me angry, sadder than anything else to know that humans treated each other the way they did,” another said.

Netizens react to tourists crying at Castle

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@_Roofman2131gh said:

"The first thing that came to mind when I first visited the Elmina castle is exactly what the white girl was saying, they were worshipping Jesus and thanking him for their slaves on top of the slave dungeons. Hmm."

@_OG_PY wrote:

"They should not leave out the fact that most of the slaves that were captured and sold were captured and sold by our people for money in their own pockets, land and other meagre stuff."

@pandero7 said:

"They eating ice cream after coming out of the castle in tears? 😂."

@_madlipz__ wrote:

"If you've not eaten you won't even feel anything for the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade."

@Darlyntondaryl said:

"This all no dey need!!! the harm has already been done, make wanna leaders to retaliate by giving us the best, If not there is no use because the white man still looks out for the blacks better than the black man does for his bro!!"

@CourageMortey1 wrote:

"When I entered the dungeons, just for a few minutes I was suffocating and then I asked myself, imagine our ancestors being kept there for only God knows how long before being transported out of the shores of the castle. That experience was so disheartening."

