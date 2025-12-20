On Wednesday (December 17, 2025), a task force led by the Accra Mayor arrested six trotro drivers for overcharging passengers

The Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, said they made an offer to the guilty drivers to either work for the state or face the law

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the development

Michael Kpakpo Allotey, the Accra Mayor, said the six drivers arrested for charging unapproved transport fares during peak hours on the night of Wednesday, December 17, 2025, have been punished to serve as a deterrent to other commercial drivers.

Michael Kpakpo Allotey, the Accra Mayor, orders trotro drivers caught overcharging to convey passengers for free. Photo credit: @AccraMetropolis/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly confirmed the arrest of the six drivers and said the state did not want to charge them criminally.

He added that the drivers were ordered to transport passengers to various destinations for free for a specific number of days as punishment.

“We had an operation from 7 pm to 10 pm, and we were able to arrest 10 drivers. Four escaped, and we apprehended six. We do not want to charge them; we want them to work for the state. So we are giving them the option to work for two days for free. They will load passengers, take them to their destinations, and refund the money they unlawfully collected from passengers. After that, we will let them go. Otherwise, we will charge them and allow the law to take its course.”

The Mayor expressed hope that the action would serve as a warning to other trotro drivers operating within the metropolis.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to punishment for trotro drivers

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"Fair move. Enforcing discipline in the system without criminalising livelihoods strikes the right balance. It sends a clear signal that fare hikes won’t be tolerated, while reminding drivers that public transport is a public trust, not an opportunity to exploit peak-hour pressure."

@wild__faith wrote:

"We need a strong deterrence to such fraudulent acts. Overcharging for a service is fraudulent; let’s not normalise it. Arraign them before the court and fine them a substantial amount as a deterrent to all."

@Dereal_ZAMI said:

"At least, it will deter future actions."

@XActivistJerry wrote:

"This will force them to stop and be moderate with their charges. Places like Pokuase to Accra, they charge GHC 10, which is usually less. the arrest of six drivers over their alleged collection of unapproved transport fares during the peak evening hours of Wednesday."

@realuche96 said:

"This is a good move that will make a statement to other drivers that involves in such an act. Good one, Mayor Micheal 👏."

@cade_hall111666 wrote:

"So what’s the essence of GPRTU? They only care when it benefits them."

@reallyabluebird said:

"Good, they should continue arresting the greedy ones. In fact, the government needs to phase trotro. As a serious country, we should have working railway systems and even working bus transit systems 🤦‍♂️."

The AMA boss, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, directs schools in Accra to inscribe “Oobaakɛ" at their entrances to promote the Ga language. Photo credit: @AccraMetropolis

Source: Twitter

AMA boss orders use of “Oobakɛ”

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Mayor directed that the Ga word for welcome, “Oobaakɛ”, be displayed at entrances of all basic schools.

The move aims to promote and preserve the Ga language amid concerns over the dominance of “Akwaaba” in the capital.

He made the announcement during a visit to several schools, where he interacted with pupils and promised to enforce Ga language education.

Source: YEN.com.gh