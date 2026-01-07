Cape Coast will suffer power cuts on January 8 because of planned maintenance on the power transmission infrastructure

Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has apologised to residents and businesses for any inconvenience

The ministry in a statement justified the importance of this maintenance work as part of a broader policy

Residents of Cape Coast and surrounding communities in the Central Region have been notified of a planned power outage scheduled for January 8, 2026.

This is because authorities will be undertaking major upgrades to power transmission infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, electricity supply will be interrupted from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This will enable engineers to replace an existing 33MVA transformer at the Cape Coast Substation with a higher-capacity 66MVA transformer.

The Ministry explained in a statement on Facebook that the planned outage is necessary to ensure the safe and efficient execution of the upgrade works.

The upgrade forms part of the government’s broader agenda to expand and modernise electricity transmission infrastructure through the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and its agencies.

The ministry also apologised to residents and businesses for any inconvenience the outage may cause.

