Two demonstrators were fatally shot by police during a protest against illegal mining in Abosso in the Western Region

A local official confirmed witnessing the incident amid community unrest and road blockages

Police were attempting to disperse protests over the alleged handover of an illegal mining site to some Chinese operators

Two demonstrators have reportedly been fatally shot by police during a demonstration against illegal mining at Abosso, near Tarkwa in the Western Region.

Police were trying to disperse residents protesting the alleged handing over of an illegal mining site to some Chinese.

Police Reportedly Kill 2 Protestors During Galamsey Demo Near Tarkwa

Source: Facebook

The Western Central Regional Police Command in Tarkwa told Channel One News that the incident has not yet been officially confirmed.

However, Louis Afful, the deputy National Disaster Management Organisation Director for Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality, confirmed to Channel One News that he witnessed the two individuals being shot.

He said the victims have since been taken to the morgue at Tarkwa Government Hospital.

“This morning, a Police Patrol Squad came to town to fire warning shots. As I speak, two people have lost their lives. The community members have also blocked the road."

Source: YEN.com.gh