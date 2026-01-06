Ghana Police Recruitment: Screening for Shortlisted Applicants Starts From January 12
- The Ghana Police Service recruitment screening will start on January 12, 2026, for shortlisted applicants
- Documentation for other internal security services will begin after January 15, 2026, following the police screenings
- Applicants must attend the screening with the required documents to avoid disqualification as per a Ministry of Interior warning
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The Ghana Police Service will begin screening shortlisted applicants from Sunday, January 12, 2026.
Graphic Online reported that applicants seeking to join the Prisons, Fire and Immigration services will receive their screening schedules after January 15, 2026.
The documentation and body inspection exercise for Phase II of the Centralised Services E Recruitment Portal recruitment for the 2025 and 2026 intake will run from January 12 to February 4, 2026.
At this stage, only applicants to the Ghana Police Service have been scheduled.
According to a statement on X from the Ministry of Interior, people attending this stage of the police recruitment process are to present:
- Application summary reports
- Biometric birth certificates
- Ghana Cards
- Junior High School certificates
- Two passport-sized photographs
- other educational certificates
The Ministry of Interior has warned that applicants who fail to report at the stated times may be disqualified.
Candidates scheduled for the morning session are expected to report by 7.00 a.m., while those for the noon session are to report by 12.00 noon.
Applicants will receive text messages indicating their screening date, time and centre. They may also log onto the C S E R P portal to confirm their details.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.