The Ghana Police Service recruitment screening will start on January 12, 2026, for shortlisted applicants

Documentation for other internal security services will begin after January 15, 2026, following the police screenings

Applicants must attend the screening with the required documents to avoid disqualification as per a Ministry of Interior warning

The Ghana Police Service will begin screening shortlisted applicants from Sunday, January 12, 2026.

Graphic Online reported that applicants seeking to join the Prisons, Fire and Immigration services will receive their screening schedules after January 15, 2026.

The documentation and body inspection exercise for Phase II of the Centralised Services E Recruitment Portal recruitment for the 2025 and 2026 intake will run from January 12 to February 4, 2026.

At this stage, only applicants to the Ghana Police Service have been scheduled.

According to a statement on X from the Ministry of Interior, people attending this stage of the police recruitment process are to present:

Application summary reports

Biometric birth certificates

Ghana Cards

Junior High School certificates

Two passport-sized photographs

other educational certificates

The Ministry of Interior has warned that applicants who fail to report at the stated times may be disqualified.

Candidates scheduled for the morning session are expected to report by 7.00 a.m., while those for the noon session are to report by 12.00 noon.

Applicants will receive text messages indicating their screening date, time and centre. They may also log onto the C S E R P portal to confirm their details.

