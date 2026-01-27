One person is reported dead following a clash between two youth factions in Sankor, Winneba, in the Central Region.

Citi News reported that the clash occurred on January 25, 2025.

Winneba Youth Clash Leaves One Dead, Several Others Wounded

While it remains unclear what occasioned the clash, videos of members of the factions fighting have been shared online.

According to the Winneba Divisional Police Commander, ACP Ibrahim Opoku, “several persons got injured in the clash.

Police have, however, arrested multiple suspects following a review of the videos of the event.

One individual, identified as Excoba has died after sustaining multiple machete and gunshot wounds in the clash.

Police have, however, intensified operations in the community and restored calm.

