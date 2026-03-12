Prophet Bernard ElBernard has made a massive pulpit comeback after taking a break due to Kennedy Agyapong's failed prophecy

The man of God had prophesied a win for Kennedy Agyapong in the 2026 NPP primaries, but Dr Bawumia emerged victorious

Prophet ElBernard apologised for the mistake and vowed not to release political prophecies after the public lashed out at him

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the founder and leader of SpiritLife Revival Ministry, has made a pulpit comeback after he took a break over his failed prophecy about the former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard makes a pulpit comeback after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong failed to materialise. Image source: Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

Source: Instagram

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held their primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 election. After hours of intense voting, Dr Bawumia emerged as the winner with 56.48%, while Kennedy Agyapong came second with 23.76%.

The final result meant that a prophecy issued by Prophet ElBernard had flopped, sparking massive debate on social media. The man of God had forecast a win for former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

In the heat of the moment, the prophet released an accountability statement to the public and Kennedy Agyapong, extending an apology and recognising the disappointment that his prophecy may have caused among supporters of the politician and the wider community.

ElBernard's break from pulpit and political prophecies

In the heartfelt message, Prophet ElBernard declared his intention to take a break from publicly sharing prophetic insights regarding political affairs.

He also expressed his commitment to stepping back from public teaching, preaching, and pulpit ministry for a defined period.

The decision of Prophet ElBernard was for personal reflection, prayer, and the pursuit of wise counsel.

He elaborated that this pause aims to enhance accountability surrounding how prophetic revelations are received, interpreted, and communicated, ensuring that such messages are in alignment with divine guidance.

Watch the Facebook post of Prophet ElBernard's accountability statement below:

The comeback of Prophet ElBernard

Prophet Bernard ElBernard has made a pulpit comeback a few weeks after his break, blasting his critics.

Apparently, the man of God shared a flyer of a church program he planned to organise about prophecies and the prophetic ministry. Unfortunately, critics came after him, throwing harsh words at him.

This triggered the man of God to storm the pulpit to speak, claiming he has learnt his lessons. According to ElBernard, he is very bold, so no one can stop him from speaking if he wants to.

“I have learnt my lessons, which I will talk about later, but there is nothing that I want to say that I won't say; however; I am giving time some time. I am bold and fearless. I have prophesied for 27 years as a full-time assignment, and 18 years out of these years I did the work of a pastor, and so I have worked with all manner of people,” he said.

“I am bold because I discovered my identity in Christ very early, and so there is no way I would talk down on people to be great,” he added.

Watch the TikTok comeback video of Prophet ElBernard below:

Prophet Kofi Oduro defends Prophet Bernard ElBernard following his failed prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong. Image source: Prophet Kofi Oduro, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun

Source: Facebook

Prophet Kofi Oduro defends Prophet Bernard ElBernard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kofi Oduro stood by his colleague Prophet ElBernard and stated that he remained a true prophet from God.

He claimed that only Christians lashed out at pastors when they made a mistake and listed some prophecies the man of God had made about some prominent personalities that came to pass.

Prophet Oduro went on to say that he was very much aware that Ghanaians would start criticising the church of God, but they should know that they are 'wounded but not dispersed'.

