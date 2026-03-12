Tottenham’s crisis has deepened as Igor Tudor faces the sack after a disastrous start, with the club suffering four straight defeats

Igor Tudor's controversial decision involving a young goalkeeper has sparked fierce criticism

With Spurs hovering just above the relegation zone, the club has already lined up potential replacements

Tottenham Hotspur’s turbulent season has plunged into deeper uncertainty, with interim manager Igor Tudor reportedly at risk of losing his job after a disastrous start to life in north London.

The Croatian coach was appointed to steady the ship until the end of the campaign following the departure of Thomas Frank.

However, results have failed to improve, leaving the club in a precarious position as pressure mounts from fans, pundits, and within the dressing room.

Spurs’ nightmare run under Tudor

Tottenham’s struggles intensified after a heavy 5-2 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, March 10, marking the fourth consecutive loss since Tudor took charge.

The run has placed the club in uncharted territory, as it is the first time in Spurs’ history that a newly appointed manager has begun his tenure with four straight defeats.

The loss also extended Tottenham’s overall losing streak to six matches, underlining the scale of the crisis engulfing the club, as To The Lane and Back noted.

Much of the criticism surrounding the Atletico clash focused on Tudor’s decision to start highly rated youngster Antonin Kinsky in goal.

The move backfired dramatically as Spurs fell 3-0 behind inside the opening 17 minutes, prompting the manager to substitute the goalkeeper early in the match.

Former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel condemned the decision, claiming the handling of the young shot-stopper risked damaging his confidence and career.

Reports have also suggested that several Tottenham players have begun to question Tudor’s leadership, with claims emerging that members of the squad have little faith in the interim boss.

Igor Tudo facing potential sack at Tottenham

Despite the turmoil, Tottenham have confirmed that Tudor will face the media ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool this weekend.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano via Football 365, the situation is described as highly unstable, noting that Tottenham’s hierarchy is closely monitoring developments as the team’s form continues to deteriorate.

For the longer term, the club’s leadership had already planned to appoint a new permanent manager in the summer, with Tudor only brought in on a short-term deal to guide the side through the remainder of the campaign.

Two high-profile candidates are reportedly at the top of Tottenham’s managerial shortlist: Roberto De Zerbi and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, the club’s league position has added another layer of concern. Tottenham currently sit just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, raising the alarming possibility that the north London side could drop into the Championship next season.

Relegation would almost certainly trigger a major squad overhaul, with several top players, including Mohammed Kudus, expected to seek moves elsewhere.

Tudor takes Tottenham squad out for dinner

