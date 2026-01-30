National Service Authority launches Student Portal for 2025/2026 teaching and nursing personnel registration

Service personnel are to download the Monthly Evaluation Form for January 2026 after registration

The authority has said that timely and accurate registration is crucial for prompt allowance payments

The National Service Authority has activated a new Student Portal for the registration of 2025/2026 National Service Personnel in the teaching and nursing categories.

This is to enable eligible service personnel to complete their registration and gain access to monthly evaluation forms, which are required for the processing of service allowances.

The National Service Authority opens Student Portal for the registration of personnel in the teaching and nursing categories. Credit: Kwameghana, CC BY-SA 4.0/ Sir Amugi, CC BY-SA 4.0

Source: UGC

In a statement on Facebook, the authority said all 2025/2026 National Service Personnel who are teachers and nurses are required to visit the portal.

The National Service Authority further explained that upon successful registration, service personnel must download and complete their Monthly Evaluation Form for January 2026.

The completed form is a mandatory requirement for the validation of active service status and the processing and payment of monthly allowances.

"Upon successful registration, service personnel are to download and complete their Monthly Evaluation Form for January 2026, which is required for allowance processing and payment."

It has strongly advised all eligible personnel to complete the registration and submission process promptly in order to avoid any delays in allowance payments.

Personnel have also been encouraged to ensure that all information provided during the registration process is accurate and up to date.

Source: YEN.com.gh