The National Service Authority ( NSA ) has changed the deadline for Monthly Evaluation Forms submission due to long queues at submission centres nationwide

In a statement, the NSA indicated that it had introduced an appointment scheduling system aimed at improving the submission process at NSA District Offices

Social media users, especially National Service personnel, who saw the statement, expressed their dissatisfaction and other thoughts in the comment section

The National Service Authority (NSA) has extended the deadline for the submission of the monthly evaluation forms to Friday, February 6, 2026.

The initial closing date for submission of the monthly evaluation forms was Friday, January 30, 2026.

However, the deadline was changed because on the initial last day of submission, there were long queues at the submission centres across the country.

Several videos were posted online showing National Service Persons queueing from as early as 5 AM and missing work or going in late because of the process involved.

In a press release, the NSA said the extension was granted to allow the personnel to get time to complete and submit their forms.

"The National Service Authority (NSA) wishes to inform all National Service Personnel (NSP) that the deadline for the submission of Monthly Evaluation Forms has been extended to Friday, 6th February, 2026."

"This extension has been granted to allow personnel who are yet to complete and submit their forms adequate time to do so," the statement added.

The statement encouraged all service personnel to take advantage of the extension to complete and submit their forms within the stated timeline.

The NSA said the submission of the evaluation forms is a mandatory requirement for the validation of active service status and the processing of service allowance.

The NSA also announced the introduction of an appointment scheduling system aimed at improving the submission process at NSA District Offices.

"In addition, all NSPs are required to schedule an appointment on their individual dashboards before visiting their respective NSA District Offices to submit their Monthly Evaluation Forms."

The appointment scheduling feature will be activated on Sunday, February 1, 2026, to allow personnel to select convenient dates and times for submission.

Reactions to NSA's form submission date extension

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by the NSA on X. Read them below:

@OAnkamah said:

"An extension won't solve the problem. You have been acting on impulse for some time now. Do proper planning before you roll out something. You always want people to form queues under the sun while you sit in your offices. God is watching us all. Don't add to the already frustrated youth."

@_Roi4 wrote:

"The national service authority must be on top of its work. It is just unacceptable for an institution like this, which used months for posting and validation, to have proposed 3 days for evaluation submission."

@lotalghana said:

"Try to update and upgrade your system so that users can upload the evaluation form when done filling and get verified through the system. There are a whole lot of complaints coming from various districts due to the long queue and bad Internet service."

@PeakSika wrote:

"Have you listened to your districts and found out what is happening? How can you use only 2 phones to verify a whole Kumasi metro? As I’m typing, there are about 970 people here who haven’t been attended to, and some came as early as 2 am. Why just for our allowance?"

@sonofjoshu47971 said:

"1000+ people. Only one stump is available to service us, and the mobile phones are only 2...every 20 minutes..it has to be charged. This can't be the way forward."

NSS personnel to undergo military training

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that national service personnel across the country would undergo military training as part of their service, with the NSA rolling out a pilot phase of a six-week Basic Military Training Programme.

Addressing a press briefing on August 4, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, said the initiative was being implemented in line with the National Service Act, 2024 (Act 1119), within the new national service strategy policy.

