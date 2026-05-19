Activist Ralph Lambasts Sports Ministry Over Deplorable State of $33.5m Cape Coast Stadium
- Noted social activist Ralph St. Williams, popularly known as "Fellow Ghanaians," has sparked massive outrage online after releasing an expose on the Cape Coast Sports Stadium
- Following an unannounced inspection of the facility, Ralph uncovered rusted roofing sheets, spiderwebs over wooden window frames, and long, wild grass overtaking sections of the property
- The video footage also revealed that individuals are currently living inside the stadium premises, with laundry, towels, and underwear hung across the multi-million-dollar state facility
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The conversation surrounding Ghana’s collapsing sports infrastructure has reached a boiling point after viral footage exposed the rot hiding behind the gates of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
According to reports by StadiumDB, the 15,000-capacity facility, which was built over three years and commissioned by the government in 2016 for $33.5 million, has officially reached its 10th anniversary in a state of complete, heartbreaking neglect.
Taking to his social media platforms, Ralph St. Williams did not hold back his fury as he toured the stadium's interior.
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Moving through the dilapidated washrooms and spectator stands, the activist questioned what the sector ministry does with budgetary allocations meant for maintenance.
"If I had the power, I would have sacked the management of this place immediately," Ralph stated in the viral broadcast.
"So what are we paying the Ministry of Sports for? Everything we put our hands on gets spoiled. Don't wait until the President is coming here before you quickly rush to paint over the rot".
Beyond the structural decay, the activist captured clear evidence of illegal tenancy inside the sports facility.
Multiple rooms meant for administrative and athletic use have seemingly been converted into makeshift living quarters, with residents hanging their underwear, dresses, and towels on the railings for public view.
Watch the video in the X post below.
Reactions to current state of Cape Coast Stadium
Netizens have flooded the comment sections expressing deep pain and frustration over the country's lack of a maintenance culture:
@KwesiPriGH wrote:
"Heerh, this is painful oo. We only care about commissioning projects for the cameras, then leave everything to rot. Zero maintenance culture, smh. Thank you, Ralph, for exposing them."
@Herrn_Jung commented:
"Whether this guy is pro-NDC or pro-NPP does not matter; what he is doing and mostly has been advocating is 100% right. We have weak, incompetent leaders in many of our ministries and institutions."
@KonongoBoy asked:
"So has the Sports Minister actually visited the stadiums across the country to see the states they are in, or is he always in Accra relaxing in his air-conditioned office?"
@PkayRohn shared a personal insight:
"This guy was a student at Cape Tech and a labourer during the construction of this stadium, and he was also in attendance during the commissioning. When we visited two years ago, you could tell from his face he was deeply shocked and disappointed."
@Baah1K simply lamented:
"This is so sad 😞."
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh