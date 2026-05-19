Ghanaian socialite and influencer Adjoa Tee has flatly denied ever describing her former partner, Big Paradise, as a "two-minute man," saying she would never publicly shame a man she once dated.

Adjoa Tee Denies Calling Big Paradise a '2-Minute Man': "I Wouldn't Have Gone Back to Him"

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix shared on May 18, 2026, Adjoa Tee traced the rumours to a trip to South Africa, where other women made the comments during a TikTok live session, not her.

"I never said Paradise was a 2-minute man. I think that thing stemmed from when we went to South Africa. Some girls were doing some live on TikTok and they said those things," she said.

The influencer was emphatic that she had never made such a claim, stating:

"Me Adjoa Tee, I have never opened my mouth to say anything of that sort. A man I've dated before, I can never do that to him."

She also turned the allegation on its head, arguing that her continued presence in the relationship contradicted the claim entirely.

"Even if he was a 2-minute man, I was still with him, which means I liked it. If he were truly like that, would I have stayed with him?" she asked.

Adjoa Tee went further to condemn the broader behaviour of women who publicly shame former partners over such matters, calling it degrading and disrespectful.

"That's degrading and disrespectful, especially with a man you've been with before. As a woman, you're not in that position to shame a man," she added.

Watch the interview on X (Twitter) below:

Adjoa Tee narrowly survives near-fatal accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adjoa Tee had opened up on a car accident that nearly took her life a few weeks after celebrating her birthday.

In a TikTok video, the content creator recounted that the crash occurred around the 37 Military Hospital in Accra while returning from a video shoot.

Adjoa Tee's narration of the accident that nearly claimed her life stirred reactions on social media, with many expressing sorrow in her comments section.

Source: YEN.com.gh