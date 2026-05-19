Isaac Basta Hamillin: Akuapem North NDC Secretary Reportedly Found Dead in Hotel Room
- The Akuapem North NDC Constituency has been thrown into mourning following the discovery of its secretary, Isaac Basta Hamillin
- Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his sudden death, which has shocked party supporters and residents
- Sammi Awuku has led tributes, describing the late Batsa as a dedicated public servant who rose above partisan lines
The Akuapem North Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of its constituency secretary, Isaac Basta Hamillin:.
Mr Batsa was reportedly found dead in a hotel room at Amanokrom on Monday morning, in circumstances that have left party members and residents in shock.
The incident has triggered an investigation, with authorities working to establish the cause of death.
The news has sent ripples through the local political landscape, with tributes pouring in from across party lines.
Supporters of the NDC in the constituency have expressed deep grief over the loss of a key party figure described as dedicated and hardworking.
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Reacting to the development, Sammi Awuku, Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, conveyed his condolences in a statement, praising the late secretary’s commitment to service.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Isaac Batsa, the Akuapem North NDC Constituency Secretary today,” he said. “Though we belonged to different political parties, he rose above party lines and served both his party and the constituency diligently.”
Awuku noted that the news came as a shock, disclosing that his last interaction with the deceased had been only days earlier.
“It is even harder to believe because our last interaction was just on Saturday,” he added.
He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, constituency executives, regional leadership, and the entire NDC fraternity, concluding with a prayer for the peaceful repose of Batsa’s soul.
Read Sammi Awuku's statement on Facebook below:
Aide to Akyem Oda MP dies
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a road traffic accident on the Oda–Oda Nkwanta road had claimed the life of Kofi Nti, aide to the MP for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah.
The tragic crash, involving a New Patriotic Party pick-up vehicle, also left three others in critical condition.
The incident added to a worrying rise in fatal road accidents in the Eastern Region, with investigations currently ongoing.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.