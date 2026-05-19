A massive tree has collapsed along the busy Achimota Hospital–GIMPA road following a heavy downpour in Accra

The incident has caused a near-total obstruction of the road, leaving motorists stranded and creating a massive traffic backlog

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been dispatched to the scene and are actively cutting up and clearing the debris to reopen the route

Commuters and motorists using the vital link between Achimota and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) are facing severe delays following a weather-induced road obstruction.

Concerns rise as heavy rainfall causes a massive tree collapse on the busy Achimota–GIMPA stretch. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

The heavy rains that swept through parts of the capital on Tuesday afternoon, May 19, 2026, weakened the roots of a giant tree along the stretch, causing it to crash heavily across both lanes.

Total gridlock and emergency response

The fallen tree completely cut off the flow of vehicles, leaving a long line of cars stuck in the rain. Recognizing the danger and the immediate economic impact of the gridlock, local authorities quickly alerted emergency services.

A rescue and clearance team from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived promptly at the scene. Equipped with chainsaws and heavy-duty clearance tools, the fire officers are currently working under the rain to chop the massive trunk and branches into manageable pieces for removal.

Traffic wardens have advised drivers coming from the Achimota overhead or heading toward Legon and GIMPA from the hospital area to seek alternative routes—such as the main Legon-Madina highway or the Fiesta Royale stretch—while the clearing operations are underway. No casualties or damaged vehicles have been officially reported from the impact site so far.

Source: YEN.com.gh