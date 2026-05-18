Toyota RAV4 remains one of the most popular SUVs in Ghana as both old and new generation models continue to dominate the market in 2026

Prices of foreign used RAV4 models have seen a noticeable rise in Ghana due to increasing demand, import duties, and shipping costs

Many Ghanaian buyers still prefer the Toyota RAV4 because of its durability, fuel economy, and strong resale value across the country

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Toyota RAV4 remains one of the most popular SUVs in Ghana in 2026, as many car buyers still see it as a reliable option for both family and business use.

YEN.com.gh looks into the latest Toyota RAV4 prices in Ghana 2026 across all models. Image credit: Life_of_a_tricka/TikTok & Freepik.

Source: TikTok

From Accra to Kumasi and Takoradi, the RAV4 has remained common on Ghanaian roads because of its durability, spacious interior, and relatively affordable maintenance compared to many SUVs within the same class.

Over the years, different generations of the Toyota RAV4 have entered the Ghanaian market through dealerships and individual importers, giving buyers several options to choose from depending on their budget.

Toyota RAV4 older models prices

Older models from around 2006 to 2010 are currently among the cheapest RAV4s on the market. Depending on the condition, mileage, and whether the car is locally used or foreign used, prices range between GH₵70,000 and GH₵140,000.

The 2011 to 2013 generation remains one of the most common among Ghanaian drivers. These models are still attractive because of their stronger engine performance and improved comfort. Some clean versions are now selling between GH₵150,000 and GH₵220,000.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Toyota RAV4 mid-range models' prices

Meanwhile, the 2014 to 2016 generation has become one of the hottest choices for many young professionals and ride-hailing users. The models come with modern interiors, reverse cameras, and improved fuel economy. Prices for these versions currently range from GH₵210,000 to GH₵320,000, depending on trim and condition.

The newer 2017 to 2021 Toyota RAV4 models are also gaining massive demand in Ghana. Many buyers are attracted to the aggressive design, push-to-start feature, lane assist technology, and upgraded infotainment systems.

Some 2020 and 2021 foreign used models are now selling between GH₵330,000 and GH₵450,000 in parts of Accra and Tema.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Toyota RAV4 latest models prices

Brand new and nearly new 2023 to 2026 models now fall within the premium SUV category in Ghana. Fully loaded versions, especially hybrid trims, are currently being sold above GH₵550,000 at some dealerships.

The growing demand for SUVs, high import duties, and shipping costs have all contributed to the increase in prices in recent years.

Despite the rising costs, many Ghanaian buyers still believe the Toyota RAV4 remains one of the safest SUV investments because of its reliability, availability of spare parts, and strong resale value across the country.

YEN.com.gh looks into the latest Honda CR-V prices in Ghana 2026 across all models. Image credit: onthisone_media

Source: TikTok

Prices of Honda CR-V across models

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Honda CR-V remains one of the most searched and trusted family SUVs on Ghana’s market, with demand staying strong despite rising prices across newer models.

Market checks showed a wide price gap between older locally used models and newer foreign used versions, with condition, mileage, and trim level influencing prices.

Buyers were urged to go beyond price alone, as factors like accident history, duty status, engine condition, and specifications can significantly affect the car's real value.

Source: YEN.com.gh