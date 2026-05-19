Kia Rhino remains one of the most popular heavy-duty trucks among transporters, farmers, and construction businesses in Ghana because of its strength and durability

Tipper, crane, and tanker versions of the Kia Rhino continue to attract strong demand in commercial hubs like Accra, Tema, and Kumasi

Many Ghanaian business owners still prefer the Kia Rhino because spare parts are easier to find, and the truck performs well on rough roads and heavy loading jobs

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Kia Rhino trucks continue to remain among the most trusted commercial vehicles on Ghanaian roads in 2026 as many transport operators, farmers, sand winners, and construction businesses rely on them for heavy-duty work.

Kia Rhino trucks continue to dominate Ghana’s heavy-duty transport market as prices across different 2026 models. Image credit: NaMuWiki, Freepik

Source: UGC

Over the years, the Korean-made truck has built a strong reputation in Ghana for durability, strong engine performance, and the ability to survive rough roads and long-distance trips. Because of that, many buyers still consider the Kia Rhino one of the safest options when looking for a working truck.

Current prices of Kia Rhino trucks in Ghana now vary depending on the year, condition, body type, and whether the truck is registered, home-used, or freshly cleared from the port.

Kia Rhino truck models' prices

Older Kia Rhino models in average condition can still be found from around GH₵145,000 to GH₵210,000. Some of these include older single-axle working trucks, mostly used for cargo transportation and farming activities.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Mid-range models with cleaner body condition, stronger suspension systems, and better engine condition are currently selling between GH₵300,000 and GH₵390,000 in parts of Accra, Kumasi, and Tema.

Tipper versions of the Kia Rhino, which are heavily used in construction and sand hauling businesses, are also seeing strong demand in 2026.

Some tipper models are now selling around GH₵375,000 to GH₵395,000, depending on the carrying capacity and overall condition.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Crane and tanker Kia Rhino versions

Crane and tanker versions remain among the most expensive Rhino models on the Ghanaian market. Some crane trucks are being valued close to GH₵575,000, while water tanker variants are also crossing the half-million cedi mark in certain parts of Greater Accra.

Many business owners continue to prefer the Kia Rhino because spare parts are relatively accessible in Ghana, and many mechanics are familiar with the truck.

Its strong loading ability also makes it attractive for transport businesses handling cement, foodstuffs, wood, quarry materials, and farm produce.

With commercial transport activity still growing in Ghana, the Kia Rhino remains one of the heavy-duty trucks many buyers continue to target in 2026.

YEN.com.gh analysed the current prices of tipper trucks in Ghana across popular brands. Image credit: Freepik & zattrucks

Source: UGC

Prices of Tipper Trucks in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Tipper trucks in Ghana had different prices depending on the brand, size, year, condition, and whether the truck was a fresh import or locally used.

Some brands stood out strongly in the market as buyers continued to compare durability, spare parts, and daily business use.

The prices gave buyers a clearer idea of what to expect before entering the heavy truck market.

Source: YEN.com.gh