Viral Video Shows Severe Flooding After Heavy Rainfall in Accra, Cars Submerged

Severe flash floods have once again hit parts of the Greater Accra Region following a heavy downpour on Sunday, May 17, 2026

Vehicles were submerged as some drivers abandoned their cars, while rescue efforts and traffic congestion brought movement to a standstill

The flooding, which went viral on social media, has reignited concerns over the capital’s poor drainage systems

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A heavy downpour has once again triggered severe flash floods across parts of the Greater Accra Region, leaving commuters stranded and submerging major roadways.

The impacts were particularly severe at the popular Taifa Junction stretch along the Accra–Pokuase road. Following the relentless torrential rain on Sunday, May 17, 2026, the area was transformed into a virtual river, with water levels rapidly rising to car door level.

A viral video shows severe flooding after the heavy rainfall in Accra. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

A video capturing the chaotic scene quickly went viral across social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter).

The footage, shared by @PeeCeetheboss on Monday, May 18, 2026, depicts a grim reality for motorists, showing multiple saloon cars and larger vehicles partially submerged in murky floodwaters.

Deivers forced to abandoned their cars

Some drivers were forced to abandon their stalled vehicles in the middle of the highway, while brave onlookers and property owners stepped in to help push broken-down cars out of the deepest sections of the deluge.

The heavy flooding completely paralysed vehicular movement, causing massive traffic congestion that backed up for miles along the crucial transport artery connecting Taifa, Ofankor, and surrounding residential suburbs.

Pedestrians were left with no choice but to wade through dangerous currents or seek shelter on higher ground.

Perennial flooding has long plagued the Ghanaian capital, but the situation at Taifa Junction highlights an ongoing battle with overwhelmed drainage systems and rapid urban expansion.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency continues to advise motorists and residents in low-lying areas to exercise extreme caution during the rainy season, urging drivers to avoid navigating flooded sections of the road where water depth cannot be easily gauged.

Watch the X video below:

GMet lists areas to face heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) had forecasted thunderstorms on May 18, following the recent weekend rains.

Southern Ghana was expected to experience mist, slight rain, and intermittent sunny spells in the course of the day.

The northern regions are forecasted to remain sunny with isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Source: YEN.com.gh