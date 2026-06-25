Dr Emmanuel Boakye, the spokesperson for the Apostle Kwadwo Safo family, disclosed why Adwoa Safo went to his brother's house

According to the family spokesperson, the former Dome-Kwabenya MP attempted to prevent her brother's installation as leader of the church

However, Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared a different opinions, while others sided with Adwoa Safo

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The spokesperson for the Apostle Kwadwo Safo family, Dr Emmanuel Boakye, explained why the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, went to the home of his brother on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

According to Dr Emmanuel Boakye, the former MP was only going there to prevent her brother from finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

Apostle Safo Kantanka's family spokesperson says Adwoa Safo went to Nana Kwadwo Akofena's house to keep him out of trouble. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

Before the day of the shooting incident, some members of the Kristo Asafo Mission had placed a court injunction on the installation of a leader for the church until the case is determined in court.

According to Dr Emmanuel Boakye, when Adwoa Safo heard his brother was going ahead with the event, she called her siblings to join her at her brother's house so they could speak to him.

"Their father's church has a constitution. Some of the siblings were not happy with how the church elders interpreted the constitution and took it to court. For over three days, they could not find any of those in charge to be served, including Kwadwo Akofena Safo. So when they heard the installation would be done at Awoshie, police officers went there to prevent such from happening."

"Interestingly, the people were bent on doing it and organised it at Kwadwo Safo Akofena's house. So, when Adwoa Safo heard about it, she called her other siblings who live in different places in Accra to drive to Kwadwo Safo Akofena's house. Adwoa Safo was only going to speak to his brother about the implications of flouting the summons," he added.

The family spokesperson said that the action of the security at Nana Kwadwo Akofena's house proved that they only wanted to eliminate Adwoa Safo.

"Even before she could enter the house, you could see people. They are not ordinary people. They are trained security personnel. They knelt with the intention of finishing Adwoa Safo."

Adwoa Safo shot at his father's residence

On Sunday, June 21, 2026, Adwoa Safo was shot at the residence of his late father, where his brother Israel Safo, also known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, lived.

The shooting is the latest development in an escalating dispute over the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in September 2025.

After the incident, several prominent Ghanaians visited Adwoa Safo as the investigation continued.

Meanwhile, six people were arrested in connection with the shooting incident and Israel Safo was also apprehended.

They were later arraigned and granted bail. The case was adjourned to September 2026.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Adwoa Safo's shooting incident

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by the1957newsgh on Facebook. Read them below:

Naomi Tetteh said:

"So who broke the gate?"

Roll Dery wrote:

"Why couldn't she wait for the rest before going there?"

Ekow Quansah said:

"Ok whether true or not ...well explained! But my question is, why would she slam into someone's gate repeatedly?? Because if it were me i would also protect myself. I think the man is overly exaggerating. Her situation is unfortunate anyway."

Sherifa Abu wrote:

"When family fights, strangers come in to decide for them. Hummm."

Nii Bi Okai said:

"A witness said she used the back of her car to hit the gate; meanwhile, the damage was at the front of her car."

The spokesperson for the Apostle Kwadwo Safo family says Adwoa Safo has been unable to sleep after the shooting incident. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo

Source: Facebook

Update on Adwoa Safo's health

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Emmanuel Boakye the family spokeperson of Apostle Safo Kantanka's family, updated the public on Sarah Adwoa Safo's condition after the shooting incident.

The family spokeperson said Adwoa Safo suffered extensive injuries, requiring urgent medical attention and potential overseas treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh