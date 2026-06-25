Ghanaian fashion icon and Kristo Asafo church member Osebo the Zaraman challenged the legitimacy of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's installation as leader of the church

The installation ceremony at Safo Akofena's Kwabenya residence sparked violent clashes in which former MP Adwoa Safo was shot and injured

Osebo argued that the reinstallation implied that Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena had previously been ejected from the position

Ghanaian fashion icon and member of the Kristo Asafo church, Osebo the Zaraman, has challenged the legitimacy of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's installation as the new spiritual leader following the death of founder Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Osebo the Zaraman challenges the legitimacy of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's installation as Kristo Asafo leader. Image credit: Thee State News/Tina News (X)

Source: Instagram

Osebo's comments came after Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was installed as the new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies.

On the day of the ceremony, which took place at his Kwabenya residence, tensions that had been simmering within the family over the succession dispute erupted into violence.

The situation led to clashes at the venue, during which former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo was shot. About 15 rounds of ammunition were discharged during the incident, with one bullet grazing her near the neck.

Following the violent incidents, Osebo the Zaraman publicly questioned the motives behind the struggle for properties in the family.

He quizzed:

"Your father asked you to apologise to the church and confess everything that you had done to him but you refused to do that and he passed away. Now that he has passed away you are fighting over his properties. You are the only one out of the seven children who is fighting over the properties. Will you send those properties to the grave?"

The TikTok video of Osebo the Zaraman condemning Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over the succession dispute surrounding the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo is below.

Osebo challenges Kwadwo Safo Akofena's installation

Osebo the Zaraman was present in court when Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena was granted bail of GH¢500,000 with two sureties by the Adenta Circuit Court.

Speaking to the media following the ruling, Osebo the Zaraman challenged the legitimacy of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's claim to leadership.

He argued that the fact that a reinstallation ceremony had been held was itself proof that something had previously gone wrong with Safo Akofena's hold on the position.

Osebo the Zaraman remains vocal about the succession dispute surrounding Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and the Kristo Asafo leadership. Image credit: Osebo (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Osebo said:

"It is true that no amendment is made to a working constitution. He was appointed as the leader of the church as well as the CEO of his companies. But the question that should be asked is why is he being reinstalled again? It implies that he was ejected."

He, however, clarified that he could not speak to the exact reasons that led to the alleged ejection of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena from the position.

The X video of Osebo the Zaraman challenging Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena's claim to the Kristo Asafo leadership is below.

Interior Minister Suspends All Active Gun Licenses

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, had suspended all active gun licences following the incident involving Adwoa Safo and her family's succession dispute.

The minister noted that the move was intended to stabilise the firearms regulatory system while investigations and reforms were being carried out.

Source: YEN.com.gh