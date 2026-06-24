Bishop Obinim has vowed never to return to his matrimonial home amid marital crisis with his wife, Florence Obinim

The man of God disclosed his children’s struggles and concerns during his absence from the family home to his congregants

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Bishop Daniel Obinim, a Ghanaian pastor and founder of the International God's Way Church (IGWC), has vowed never to return to his matrimonial home.

Angel Obinim, as he is popularly called, has been embroiled in a marital crisis that has dominated the media in the country.

Bishop Obinim promises not to return to his matrimonial home with Florence Obinim. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim

Source: Facebook

The issues started when Bishop Obinim alleged that his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, had changed after associating herself with Team Legal Wives, the group formed to defend Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

The man of God later mentioned in his church and children should be responsible for burying him when he dies. He stated that his wife, Florence Obinim, could only attend as a guest.

A few days later, the man of God said he had moved out of his home and purchased a lavish Trasacco mansion to stay in amid his marital crisis, while his wife said if he wanted to divorce her, he was free to do so.

Obinim promises not to return home

In a video on X, Angel Obinim told his congregants that his older son pleaded with him to come home since his younger child was getting out of control.

The man of God played an audio of his son, Gifted, reporting the activities of his brother, Promise, to their father.

Bishop Obinim said Gifted informed him that Promise had taken his G-Wagon, which he had left in the house for their use, gone out in the middle of the night, and crashed the vehicle.

Gifted begged his father to return home so he could put Promise in his place, since he was unable to do so, and he did not listen to their mother, Florence, as well.

"My son wants me to come back home, but I will never return to a place where I could be poisoned," he told his congregation.

Bishop Obinim said he is not ashamed to admit that he has left home, but he will never return to his home with Florence Obinim.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Bishop Obinim's family issues

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @khendrick on X. Read them below:

@Maaj_esty said:

"Sometimes, Obinim acts immaturely. I don't understand why private family matters are discussed publicly in church."

@giant_baron wrote:

"Intelligence level low. How can you complain about ur marital problems to ur church members... Seeking validation over something u should instead solve and get it under control??? Smh."

@owura08 said:

"The moment the late-night party came from his mouth, the church members were supposed to walk out and never return."

@PedriSBoy wrote:

"Ah, he still get members?"

@NhanayawSammie said:

"When you lose everything and you ain't relevant, that's the best option for him."

@OneMrlasisi wrote:

"Dis man wetin bi ein problem."

Source: YEN.com.gh