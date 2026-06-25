A Sekondi-Takoradi jewellery firm has filed a lawsuit against Donewell Insurance Ltd for allegedly refusing to honour a fire and burglary insurance claim

The company says burglars stole its entire jewellery stock, valued at US$3 million, from its shop on September 1, 2025, shortly after taking out a policy with Donewell Insurance

ELOK & Sons accused the insurer of delaying and stonewalling its claim despite paying a premium of US$4,266 and fulfilling all required documentation

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A Sekondi-Takoradi jewellery firm, ELOK & Sons Ltd, has dragged Donewell Insurance Ltd before the High Court in Sekondi, accusing the insurer of refusing to pay out on a fire and burglary insurance policy following a theft that wiped out its entire stock.

The lawsuit, filed by way of a writ of summons and statement of claim, alleges that Donewell Insurance breached its contractual obligations after burglars broke into ELOK & Sons' shop and made away with jewellery valued at US$3 million.

A Sekondi-Takoradi jewellery firm, ELOK & Sons Ltd, is suing Donewell Insurance Ltd over a claim. Credit: Donewell Insurance

Source: Facebook

According to the statement of claim, ELOK & Sons took out a Combined Fire and Burglary Insurance Policy with Donewell Insurance in August 2025, after officials of the insurer visited its premises and assessed its stock. Based on prevailing world market prices at the time, the stock was valued at US$3 million. The company subsequently paid a premium of US$4,266 and was issued Policy No. DIL/CC/FBC/06250007.

On September 1, 2025, the plaintiff says burglars broke into its shop and stole its entire jewellery stock. ELOK & Sons notified Donewell Insurance immediately via email and later submitted a police investigative report on September 26, 2025.

The Chronicle reported that despite timely notification, ELOK & Sons alleges that Donewell Insurance dragged its feet throughout the claims process. An investigator identified only as Hammond reportedly visited the premises on September 13 and again on October 14, 2025, to ask questions and take photographs, but weeks passed without further communication.

The company's manager eventually visited Donewell Insurance's Takoradi office to complain about what the statement of claim describes as the insurer's "lethargic" handling of the matter, after which the firm was provided with a claims form to complete.

How did Donewell Insurance respond?

Donewell Insurance subsequently wrote to ELOK & Sons on November 5, 2025, requesting additional information.

The jewellery firm, through its lawyers, objected to those requests, describing them as unreasonable and contrary to the terms of the insurance contract.

ELOK & Sons stated that despite a series of meetings and exchanges of correspondence, it became apparent that Donewell Insurance had no intention of honouring its obligations under the policy, prompting the decision to seek legal redress.

The case is expected to come before the High Court in Sekondi for hearing. Donewell Insurance had been served with the writ but had not filed a response at the time this report was filed.

Jewellery robbery gang arrested

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service recently arrested four suspects linked to a series of jewellery shop robberies recorded in Accra in 2025.

Following their arrests, CCTV footage capturing one of the incidents at a jewellery shop at Dzorwulu has surfaced online.

The footage, dated October 20, 2025, shows one of the alleged suspects, fully masked, forcibly entering the shop at the start of the robbery.

Source: YEN.com.gh