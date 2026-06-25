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UK Introduces New Entry Requirements for Visa-Free Travellers, Details
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UK Introduces New Entry Requirements for Visa-Free Travellers, Details

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • The United Kingdom has implemented a mandatory Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for many visa-free global travellers
  • The digital permit costs £20, links directly to the holder's passport, and is valid for multiple entries over two years
  • Airlines have been authorised to deny boarding to any passenger who fails to obtain the approval before departure

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The United Kingdom has officially introduced an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) requirement for many international travellers who previously enjoyed visa-free entry.

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The UK introduces a mandatory new entry requirement for visa-free travellers. Image credit: Reuters.
Source: UGC

The digital permit costs £20, is linked directly to the traveller's passport, and remains valid for multiple visits over two years, or until the passport expires.

According to a report shared on Instagram by London travellers on June 24, 2026, travellers must obtain this approval before heading to the airport.

Airlines have been instructed to deny boarding to any passengers arriving without a valid permit.

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The system is designed to strengthen UK border security while streamlining arrival procedures. It is not required for individuals who already hold a valid UK visa.

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Read more about the new UK entry requirement in the Instagram post below.

New UK entry requirement sparks reactions

The announcement has sparked numerous questions from global tourists planning upcoming trips to the UK.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the post below:

Solbogliotti asked:

"How long in advance do you have to do it?"

kirjastostakindleen replied:

"They say, to be on the safe side, at least three days (72 hrs). I got mine last year in three minutes. 👍"

goddessofian inquired:

"I already hold a UK visa. Would this ETA still be required?"

matzefromhannover replied:

"No."
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A Ghanaian man in the UK goes viral after rejecting £200,000 and opting for £50,000 to return home, saying it is enough to invest in Ghana. Image credit: iStock, Be Eazy, yabaleftonline/X
Source: UGC

Ghanaian man in UK rejects £200,000

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom has caused a stir online after declaring that he would gladly accept a financial payout to relocate to his home country permanently.

In a video shared on X by YabaLeftOnline on June 22, 2026, the man identified as Yeboah addressed an ongoing discussion about state-sponsored relocation incentives.

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Yeboah explained that a hypothetical offer of £200,000 (approximately GH₵2.72 million) was far more than he required to make the move.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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