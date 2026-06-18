Over 312,000 students have benefited from the government's 'No Fees Stress' policy, costing GH¢888 million

The 2024/2025 academic year saw 152,000 beneficiaries, while 159,000 benefited in 2025/2026

Over 600 law students also received aid through the Students’ Loan Trust Fund

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The government has said 312,448 first-year tertiary students benefited from the government’s ‘No Fees Stress’ policy.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, told Parliament this cost over GH¢888 million.

No Fees Stress: 312,448 Students Benefit From Policy Costing State GH¢888 Million

Source: Facebook

Answering questions on the floor of Parliament on June 18, he said the 2024/2025 academic year recorded 152,000 beneficiaries for GH¢399 million, while 159,000 students have benefited so far in the 2025/2026 academic year for GH¢489 million.

"This is what we have done to support young people’s desires to access tertiary education. Our policy remains access, relevance and quality."

The Minister also disclosed that 610 students of the Ghana School of Law have received support through the Students’ Loan Trust Fund.

Source: YEN.com.gh