Spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam claims he prevented Harry Kane from scoring against Ghana in the World Cup match

Kane's performance saw him with the lowest touches in a major tournament despite prior success against Croatia

Bonsam announced he had released Kane to score in future matches after Ghana's draw against England

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, a popular Ghanaian spiritualist who claimed to have tied England's Harry Kane during the match against the Ghana Black Stars, has made another extraordinary claim.

Ghana Black Stars played against England Three Lions in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Boston Stadium in the US.

Kwaku Bonsam performs spiritual rites to untie Harry Kane after playing against Ghana. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

The much-anticipated game ended in a goalless draw. Even though there were a few chances to score, they were all missed.

Kwaku Bonsam ties Harry Kane

According to Kwaku Bonsam, he engaged in some spiritual activities to prevent England's captain, Harry Kane, from scoring any goal against Ghana.

Harry Kane scored twice in England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their World Cup opener. However, he could not penetrate the Ghana defence in the game at the Boston Stadium.

He managed just 19 touches throughout the match, the lowest total of his England career in a major tournament game where he played the full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ghana's goalkeeper Benjamin Asare said playing against Harry Kane was not extraordinary.

After the match, Kwaku Bonsam said his spiritual activities against Harry Kane worked.

Kwaku Bonsam unties Harry Kane

After Ghana's match against England, Kwaku Bonsam said he has decided to release Harry Kane so he can score goals in his other games.

"I am the most powerful spiritualist in the world. I am now going to release Harry Kane so that he can score in England's next match."

While he said this, Kwaku Bonsam untied a crafted item which he claimed represented Harry Kane

England will now play against Panama in their final group game as Ghana faces Croatia.

The match will show whether Kwaku Bonsam actually tied Harry Kane or if he only had a bad game.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Kwaku Bonsam tying Harry Kane

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared to @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Kofi_Worldwide said:

"Didn't he say he tied Ronaldo in our World Cup game against Portugal? What happened in that game? He will one day forget himself and say praise the Lord. Settings, man."

@Daddy_Pac wrote:

"So you have all this, and you couldn’t make Ghana win a trophy for over 3 decades, and you want to believe this smh."

@KulkissD said:

"If JuJu works in football, Ghana would have won the World Cup a long time ago."

@Amolo_10 wrote:

"The way Harry Kane played yesterday was really surprising with his quality and experience. Nana really did something to him."

@mr_kwabla said:

"You guys should stop posting this nonsense; it portrays the whole mindset they have about Ghana. What’s this?"

@Bos_odibanku wrote:

"He should make Ghana win the World Cup then, cos that’s the ultimate anaa abosom can’t work on the whole tournament."

A Ghanaian carpenter recounts a dream he had about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. Photo credit: @askghmedia & GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

Carpenter dreams about Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian carpenter had shared a dream about Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

He believes the goalkeeper will deliver standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup that could surprise many people.

Source: YEN.com.gh