Ghana Card Scam: Fake NIA Staff Sentenced to Prison for Defrauding Applicants
- An impostor posing as an official of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has been sentenced to 30 days in prison by the Gbese District Court
- Fidelis Samuel Mensah defrauded unsuspecting applicants at the NIA Regional Office in Accra by promising to fast-track Ghana Card services
- He was arrested through an intelligence-led operation and pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences
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An impostor who masqueraded as an official of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has been handed a 30-day prison sentence by the Gbese District Court.
Fidelis Samuel Mensah targeted vulnerable citizens at the NIA Regional Office in Accra. He exploited applicants by promising to fast-track their Ghana Card registrations and information updates.
Instead, he used the opportunity to unlawfully pocket cash, take mobile phones, and seize important personal documentation.
According to a report by GhanaWeb, Mensah’s illicit scheme came to an end following a targeted, intelligence-led operation.
Security personnel from the NIA Police Investigation Unit teamed up with regular internal staff to track him down and apprehend him on the premises.
Faced with the evidence, he pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences.
"Fidelis Samuel Mensah, who falsely posed as an employee of the NIA to defraud applicants at the NIA Regional Office in Accra, has been sentenced to 30 days' imprisonment by the Gbese District Court," the statement read.
Following the legal proceedings, the NIA has strongly advised the public to remain alert and to engage only with officially authorised personnel at designated service counters.
Read the Facebook post below:
Yayra Koku meets NIA staff
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a video of the new NIA boss, Yayra Koku, interacting with staff at the organisation's headquarters has gone viral.
This came after he stormed an office and reprimanded the workers there on the significance of keeping the office neat.
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by the NIA boss.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.