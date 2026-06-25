An impostor posing as an official of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has been sentenced to 30 days in prison by the Gbese District Court

Fidelis Samuel Mensah defrauded unsuspecting applicants at the NIA Regional Office in Accra by promising to fast-track Ghana Card services

He was arrested through an intelligence-led operation and pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences

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An impostor who masqueraded as an official of the National Identification Authority (NIA) has been handed a 30-day prison sentence by the Gbese District Court.

Fidelis Samuel Mensah targeted vulnerable citizens at the NIA Regional Office in Accra. He exploited applicants by promising to fast-track their Ghana Card registrations and information updates.

A fake NIA staff sentenced to prison for defrauding Ghana card applicants. Photo credit: National Identification Authority - NIA, Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Instead, he used the opportunity to unlawfully pocket cash, take mobile phones, and seize important personal documentation.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Mensah’s illicit scheme came to an end following a targeted, intelligence-led operation.

Security personnel from the NIA Police Investigation Unit teamed up with regular internal staff to track him down and apprehend him on the premises.

Faced with the evidence, he pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences.

"Fidelis Samuel Mensah, who falsely posed as an employee of the NIA to defraud applicants at the NIA Regional Office in Accra, has been sentenced to 30 days' imprisonment by the Gbese District Court," the statement read.

Following the legal proceedings, the NIA has strongly advised the public to remain alert and to engage only with officially authorised personnel at designated service counters.

Read the Facebook post below:

Yayra Koku meets NIA staff

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a video of the new NIA boss, Yayra Koku, interacting with staff at the organisation's headquarters has gone viral.

This came after he stormed an office and reprimanded the workers there on the significance of keeping the office neat.

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by the NIA boss.

Source: YEN.com.gh