NADMO has confirmed that severe flooding in Samreboi and Asankragwa caused more than 24 buildings to collapse in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality

The flooding was triggered by the overflow of the Samre and Tano rivers following heavy rainfall, displacing many residents from their homes

No deaths have been recorded, but affected residents have been relocated to safer locations as relief efforts and damage assessments continue

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has confirmed that severe flooding in parts of Samreboi and Asankragwa in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region has caused more than 24 buildings to collapse, leaving dozens of residents displaced.

The Municipal Director of NADMO, Elvis Koffie, disclosed the extent of the destruction in an interview with Citi News, stating that the flooding followed heavy rains that caused both the Samre and Tano rivers to overflow their banks, inundating several low-lying communities.

NADMO says severe flooding in Samreboi and Asankragwa caused more than 24 buildings to collapse in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality. Credir: NADMO Ghana

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Koffie said the floodwaters caused significant damage to homes, properties, and livelihoods across the affected communities. Despite the widespread destruction, he confirmed that no fatalities had been recorded as a result of the disaster.

Displaced residents have since been moved to safer locations while authorities carry out ongoing assessments to determine the full scale of the damage.

"We have a safe place for them which they are currently living with their families."

He added that NADMO is collaborating with local authorities and other stakeholders to coordinate relief efforts and provide support to those affected.

NADMO has intensified monitoring of the situation and continues to conduct emergency response operations as assessments remain ongoing.

Residents in the affected communities have appealed for urgent assistance, calling for both immediate relief items and long-term interventions to address the recurring threat of flooding in the area.

The flooding in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality is part of a broader pattern of flood-related disasters that have repeatedly affected communities across Ghana's Western Region during the rainy season, with rivers such as the Tano frequently cited as a major risk to settlements along their banks.

Source: YEN.com.gh