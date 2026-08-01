2026 GMB: Dark-Skinned Lady Impresses Ghanaians With News Presentation at 20th Anniversary Auditions
- The 2026 Ghana's Most Beautiful auditions, which marked the pageant's 20th anniversary, have finally ended
- One of the Greater Accra contestants delivered a live news presentation as her talent entry, leaving former winners who served as judges visibly impressed
- TV3 shared the audition clip on Instagram, where fans flooded the comments praising her confidence and articulate delivery
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A contestant at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026 auditions has set social media buzzing after footage of her talent presentation captured the attention of fans across the country.
The dark-skinned Ghanaian lady auditioned to represent the Greater Accra Region in the yearly beauty pageant.
Dark-skinned lady trends at GMB auditions
Contestant number 180, identified in the comments as Joana, stepped in front of former Ghana's Most Beautiful winners serving as judges on July 31, 2026, and delivered a polished news broadcast as her talent entry.
The 2026 GMB auditions carry extra significance this year, as the pageant celebrates its 20th anniversary, raising the stakes for every hopeful who walks through the door.
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Dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a colourful African print skirt and wearing her numbered red lanyard, Joana spoke with the kind of composure that would not look out of place on a professional newscast.
She picked up the microphone and presented the news with fluency and confidence that left little doubt she had come prepared.
The judges, all former winners of the TV3 pageant, watched her performance closely throughout.
TV3, the organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful, posted the clip on their page, where it quickly gathered attention.
The Instagram photos of the viral lady at the 2026 GMB auditions are below:
Fans react to lady's viral GMB audition video
The video drew an enthusiastic response in the comments section, with viewers praising both her delivery and her preparation at the 2026 GMB auditions. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
@mc_kwabenaobolo wrote:
"That's my girl Joana ❤️❤️❤️"
@niel_official16 said:
"Charley this year Greater Accra contestants came prepared paaa ooo she really nailed it 😍😍"
@awuraa.benewaa commented:
"👏👏👏👏👏👏well done"
@animah.beltman added:
"Eloquent @joana_dark_a_ we did extremely amazing 👏❤️"
@ernieobeng1 wrote:
"God bless every woman who comes across this"
The Instagram video is below:
Nana Ama Royale flaunts her baby bump
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama Royale, the 2010 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), who announced her pregnancy on her 36th birthday.
Eight months after she married her husband, Randolph Osei, in November 2025, she posted pregnant pictures that flaunted her growing baby tummy.
Fans and other celebs showered the comments area with birthday wishes and congratulations for the expectant mother.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh