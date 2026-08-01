Ghana Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi attended the Africa Rising Symposium and EMY Africa Magazine UK Special Issue Launch at the UK Parliament in London

Blogger GH Kwaku shared footage of the couple's arrival, with Irene Gyamfi drawing attention for her striking red ensemble and designer bag

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration for the couple's appearance at the high-profile event

Ghana Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and his beautiful wife Irene made a memorable impression at the Africa Rising Symposium and EMY Africa Magazine UK Special Issue launch.

The star-studded event was held at the UK Parliament in London on July 30, 2026, with top celebrities in attendance.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife Irene Gyamfi rocks a red outfit to the Africa Rising Symposium at the UK Parliament. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Instagram

Sammy Gyamfi attends EMY event in London

Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku shared footage of the Ghanaian politician and lawyer Sammy Gyamfi's arrival at the prestigious venue, capturing him walking through a grand parliamentary hall alongside other attendees.

Sammy Gyamfi cut a sharp figure in a well-tailored suit, complete with a lanyard badge and black shoes, as he made a rare appearance at the event.

The National Democratic Party member was accompanied by his beautiful wife, who never disappoints with her looks.

Sammy Gyamfi's wife trends at EMY event

Ghanaian lawyer Sammy Gyamfi's young-looking wife, Irene Gyamfi, commanded attention in a bold red dress, accessorised with what appeared to be an expensive designer handbag.

Popular style influencer Irene Gyamfi's spectacular red ensemble drew widespread admiration from commenters.

Many attendees and fashion lovers praised her poise and style as a fitting complement to her husband's presence at such a high-profile gathering.

Irene Gyamfi completed her look with a black Hermes bag to match her embellished heels as she posed with fans and other Ghanaian celebrities.

The setting, one of the most iconic legislative buildings in the world, added an undeniable grandeur to the occasion.

The Africa Rising Symposium, which coincided with the launch of a special UK edition of EMY Africa Magazine, brought together prominent figures from across the continent to celebrate African achievement and influence on a global stage.

The Instagram video of Sammy Gyamfi and her wife arriving at the Africa Rising Symposium is below:

Sammy Gyamfi's wife trends at UK Parliament

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section after GH Kwaku posted the video of Sammy Gyamfi and his wife at the UK Parliament on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@imdee_xx wrote:

"His steeze and aura 😍👏👏".

@leticiaanokye_1 said:

"Honourable this is beautiful 😍".

@awuraabenaadepa3 commented:

"Decency is beautiful 😍😍😍😍"

@oluman522 added:

"Honorable 🎖️⭐".

@vivicaro___ declared:

"Beautiful wife 😍😍😍"

The Instagram video of Sammy Gyamfi's wife, Irene Gyamfi, at the UK parliament is below:

Sammy Gyamfi celebrates his 37th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sammy Gyamfi, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday with his wife, Irene Amankwaa Karikari Gyamfi, and his colleagues.

In a video, the CEO of GoldBod and his spouse went out in public together and donated to schools and hospitals.

Ghanaians have responded favourably to Sammy Gyamfi's seldom-public appearance with Irene Amankwaa Karikari Gyamfi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh