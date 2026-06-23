Ghana is expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions this morning, with slight rain forecast along parts of the coast

Mist and fog patches over forest and mountainous areas may reduce visibility in the early hours

Sunny intervals are likely later in the day, with possible thunderstorms or moderate rainfall across several regions from afternoon into the evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast mostly cloudy weather across the country for Tuesday morning, with a few areas along the coast expected to experience slight rainfall.

According to the agency’s morning outlook issued on June 23, 2026, mist or fog patches are likely to form over forested and mountainous areas during the early hours, potentially reducing visibility for motorists and commuters.

GMet warns of cloudy skies and thunderstorms on June 23, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

As the day progresses, GMet anticipates that sunny intervals will prevail in many parts of the country.

However, there is a likelihood of thunderstorms or slight to moderate rain affecting sections of the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors from the afternoon into the evening.

Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly in areas prone to reduced visibility and afternoon storms.

Read the X post below:

Fire guts Sekondi Fishing Harbour

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a fire at the Albert Bosumtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour in Sekondi destroyed two saloon vehicles and three handcarts.

The blaze, which lasted about four hours, was worsened by heavy rainfall that caused fuel to spread through drainage channels towards a nearby tank farm.

Firefighters managed to contain the situation and prevent a major disaster, including stopping the fire from reaching a coastal fuel tank.

Source: YEN.com.gh