The US State Department announced it has cancelled more than 175 , 000 visas belonging to foreign nationals since President Trump began his second term

Criminal activity including assault, drunk driving, theft, and drug offences accounted for the largest share of the revocations

Birth tourism also featured among the grounds cited, with a US embassy in North Africa cancelling over 100 visas linked to the practice

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The United States State Department announced on August 10 that it has cancelled more than 175,000 visas held by foreign nationals since President Donald Trump returned to power for his second term.

The department said the revocations covered a broad set of circumstances, including individuals who violated their visa conditions, committed crimes on American soil, threatened national security, called for violence against US citizens, or defrauded Americans.

US State Department cancels over 175,000 visas since Trump's second term, citing criminal activities and birth tourism as primary reasons for revocations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Criminal offences drive most revocations

Law enforcement encounters were identified as the primary driver behind the cancellations.

"The majority of these visas were revoked due to law enforcement encounters for a range of criminal activity, with assault, driving under the influence, theft, and drug crimes being the leading causes," the department said in its statement.

Sexual assault and reckless driving were also listed among the offences. The department highlighted specific cases, including a foreign national charged with felony sexual battery against a mentally disabled victim, and another facing charges of felony kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Birth tourism also targeted

Alongside criminal grounds, the department moved against what it described as birth tourism, a practice in which foreign nationals travel to the United States specifically to give birth, enabling their children to claim American citizenship.

A US embassy in North Africa cancelled more than 100 visas connected to parents who had used this route.

Defending the scope of the revocations, the department said:

"Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio's leadership, the State Department will continue to identify, investigate, and revoke the visas of foreign nationals who threaten the safety of the American people. A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right."

The department added that it would continue deploying every available tool to shield American communities from those who exploit the immigration system.

US announces visa denial for specific applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State had revoked the visas of eight foreign nationals.

The announcement, which listed individual cases, is aimed at denying visas to applicants with violent histories and removing those who pose a threat to Americans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh