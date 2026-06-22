Early morning fog and cloudy conditions are expected over forest and mountainous areas, with light rain along the coast

Sunshine will break through in southern areas from mid-morning, though thunderstorms or rain may develop later across the coast, middle and transition zones

The north will remain largely sunny, with only isolated thunderstorms or rain anticipated towards the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast a mix of weather conditions for Monday, June 22, 2026, with fog, sunshine and possible thunderstorms expected in different parts of the country throughout the day

According to the update, mist or fog patches will develop over forested and mountainous areas during the early hours of the morning under mostly cloudy skies.

The GMet forecasts fog, sunshine and possible thunderstorms today, June 22, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Light rain is also expected along the coastal belt during this period.

From mid-morning into the afternoon, brief spells of sunshine are anticipated over the southern half of the country.

However, Ghana Meteorological Agency warns that thunderstorms or rain may later affect parts of the coastline, the middle belt and transition zones as the day progresses.

In contrast, the northern sector is expected to experience predominantly sunny conditions, although isolated thunderstorms or showers may develop from late afternoon into the evening.

The agency has advised the public to stay alert to changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to thunderstorms.

Read the GMet update on X below:

KNUST flooded after downpour

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that heavy flooding on the KNUST campus disrupted movement and left students stranded after a downpour.

Key campus bridges and walkways became impassable, forcing students to find alternative routes to lectures.

Students demanded urgent measures to tackle recurring flooding issues affecting safety and accessibility.

Source: YEN.com.gh